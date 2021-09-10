Gb Voters Waiting Hours

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THERE were complaints about long waiting times from voters in Grand Bahama who queued for hours to vote in the advanced poll.

There was also a bit of a challenge in terms of social distancing at the polls, particularly at the Marco City site, where some 770 people were registered.

When The Tribune arrived at the Jack Hayward Senior High School, concerns were raised by two of the candidates over a tent that was being erected by incumbent Michael Pintard’s team to provide shade for voters.

PLP candidate for Marco City Curt Hollingworth claimed that it was a contravention of the law and sought assistance from election and police officials. However, Mr Pintard was able to bring resolve to the situation after a discussion with the candidates.

Mr Pintard explained that it was very hot, and the primary concern was the comfort of the people, particularly those senior citizens who are taking their time to participate in the democratic process.

He said he was pleased with the turnout.

“It is extremely hot and the reason we did the early poll is to impact the condition of senior citizens and others,” he said. “Senior citizens, some with ailments, standing for long periods of time is a problem. And we thought let’s help folks by providing as many umbrellas as possible and providing some tents to form a tunnel as protection from the sun so persons can walk through the tunnel in order for them to be shaded from the sun, as well as inclement weather.”

According to reports, people had started queuing up at 4am when election workers had arrived at the gymnasium to prepare the poll for 8am. There were three polling stations in operation.

Water and soft drinks were being offered to voters as they waited outside. Some said they were waiting for hours.

Mr Pintard is confident that residents of Marco City will support him again as the MP for the area. At the rally on Wednesday at Independence Park, Mr Pintard told supporters that he and his team assisted people regardless of their political colours.

“I feel good,” he said on Thursday. “We have made commitments to the residents of Marco City. We are really a coalition made of FNM supporters, and we benefited from the support from members of the PLP, the DNA, and independents, and we want to keep that relationship going. We believe there are a number of critical issues affecting Bahamians regardless of their political stripes that require bipartisan working together in order to address those issues.”

At the Jack Hayward Junior High School, where Pineridge residents voted, people were frustrated with the slow pace of the line, even though the lines were not as long as Marco City. When The Tribune arrived around noon, none of the candidates was there. Voters were seated under the covered corridors in the shade.

A voter who gave his name as Mr Deveaux, a retired civil servant for 12 years, said he did not want to be caught up in the crowd and long lines in the general election on September 16. He did not mind the wait.

“I am voting in the advanced poll trying to beat that crowd. I am 77 and I am too old to be on that long line,” he said. “(I) came here at 9.30am, but I don’t care if I am here until midnight, I am not leaving until I vote.”

A group sitting and standing behind him expressed their frustration over how slow the process was.

“It is hot, and it is taking too long,” one woman complained.

At the St George’s Senior High School, the East Grand Bahama site, officials said the process went smoothly.

A resident named Laurel and her husband, who is a disabled senior citizen, had just voted. She said the process was not long. “It was only 20 minutes, thank God,” she said, assisting her husband. “I came out today to vote, because it is always important to cast your vote because you will hopefully determine the future for this country. You hope that the party that wins that you would have voted for would chart the course for the future, not only for the present, but for future generations.”

East Grand Bahama candidate Kwasi Thompson was pleased with the voter turnout. “We had a large number of persons who showed up early to vote and the process went smoothly,” he said. “We had minor issues with a number of persons who had not registered on the advanced poll and their names were not on the register, however, they will be able to vote during the general election on September 16.”

He is confident the FNM will be re-elected.

PLP candidate for East Grand Bahama James Turner was also pleased with the turnout.

“I feel good, and I am encouraged by what I see here,” he said. “I am seeing a level of enthusiasm I have not experienced or seen on Grand Bahama in a very long time.”

The advanced poll for West Grand Bahama was held at the Eight Mile Rock High School gymnasium. Efforts to reach officials and candidates proved fruitless up to press time.