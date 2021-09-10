Immigration Officers Add To Disputes

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

IMMIGRATION officers staged a sick-out yesterday, citing general poor treatment from executives and the lack of proper promotions in the ranks.

According to Deron Brooks, vice president northern region of Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union, the sick-out severely affected operations at the Immigration Department.

“What happened today was not orchestrated by the union,” Mr Brooks explained. “This is something that the officers did. For the most part the officers called in sick because they are mentally, physically and emotionally fatigued.

“From what we know the officers are frustrated because they are not being treated well. One of their major issues is that they see other law enforcement agencies having promotion exercises but the Immigration Department has been neglected. The last major exercise was in 2015 and before that it was in 2008 so basically those exercises were few and far apart by comparison.

“Shortly after 9am I received a call saying that there were two immigration officers at Lynden Pindling International Airport; two senior officers at Grand Bahama International Airport; two officers at West End; three at Freeport Harbour; three or four officers at headquarters in Freeport; hardly anyone at Hawkins Hill in Nassau; three officers in Bimini and across The Bahamas in general officers just did not show up for duty today.”

He explained the reason for the action.

“Because of the sick-out the government was unable to collect any government funds in the office today in Freeport because the account section was also affected,” he said. “As it stands now several of the latter squads in particular have some issues.

“They are long overdue for confirmations and promotions. For example, when you join the civil service, about 12 months after you are on the job you get an employment confirmation letter. In Customs and Immigration after your second or third year, the most, you transition into the next rank. That has not been happening for those latter squads.

“Officers from Abaco, Bimini and Grand Bahama that are in the 2014 squad have not even gotten confirmation letters yet. Similarly, officers from 2016 and 2017 have experienced some of the same things.

“The union has attributed this to bad leadership from the director of immigration. While he was not around when some of these squads joined the civil service, the union is of the view that he could have done more to bring resolution and closure to these issues.

“The officers are also very concerned because there are no proper detention facilities to house detainees that are COVID positive.

“The health and safety of customs and immigration (officers) is paramount. We lost an immigration officer in April of this year who was stationed at the South Bimini airport and we lost a customs officer in Grand Bahama to COVID-19.”

Mr Brooks could not say if the sick-out will continue today.