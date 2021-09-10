Pintard: Fnm Remains Best Option

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FNM candidate Michael Pintard believes the FNM is still the best party to govern in the midst of these difficult and challenging times in the Bahamas.

He noted that the FNM government has assisted Bahamian families by providing ongoing relief and assistance for the past two years since Dorian.

“The government has an incredibly large food assistance programme unparalleled in this region; we are prepared to ensure that no family goes hungry,” he told persons at a drive-in rally in Marco City this week at the Independence Park.

Indicating that there is still more work to be done, Mr Pintard said: “The FNM remains the best option for governance in the midst of these difficult times.”

He commended his team in Marco City, which has been on the ground assisting constituents since the election in 2017 and in 2019 following the storm.

Mr Pintard said they assisted the many people in MC and GB, and worked with other constituencies, and organizations and government agencies to address concerns, including NIB issues, Social Services, and helping entrepreneurs.

He said they also assisted with roof and home repairs in MC, and major infrastructural issues in the Fiddler’s Green area, and road repair and road paving in some areas and private subdivisions in MC.

“We supported education and schools, assisting 800 to 1,500 students,” he said.

He noted they are working on major projects in MC, including the establishment of a park in Mayfield Park, and has acquired 6 acres of land in Gambier Loop, where land has been cleared, to create a Community Garden and Recreation Park.

Mr Pintard said they help everyone regardless of political colours. Minister Pintard said they created the most robust food drive and food voucher programme, and hot meal distribution in GB.

“The culture we sought to create in MC was that we respect every Bahamian and where there is a need we did not distinguish between colours before we seek to meet the need,” he said.

“We need to create a new culture in the Bahamas. The PLP does not have problem with talent. There are a number of talented men and women, but what they do have is a cultural problem. A problem where talent is unable to emerge because the old guard refuses to give way and the bridge that was promised continues to be promised and disappears and a new blood cannot cross over.”

Mr Pintard said representing the people of MC has always been his first priority.

“It is more important to represent the people of MC than to be in a Cabinet of the commonwealth of Bahamas. When we ran in the election it was not on the condition that we be appointed to a Board or in Cabinet.

“If we can use the position to make a difference, then fine. So, we were not going to get angry if we were not chosen. At the end of the day it is not about a come up or a status, it is not about a position for the individual, it is about the ability to better serve the people we represent,” he said.

“Standing in the gap on your behalf is more important to me than sitting in a Cabinet room. And when matters affect you negatively, I will stand with you as opposed to standing with a political organization. You are the centre of my consideration,” he told constituents.