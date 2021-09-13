Ingraham Backs Bootle

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has endorsed Free National Movement candidate Welbourne Bootle for the Pineridge seat.

Mr Bootle is the second candidate Mr Ingraham has endorsed in this election — the first was Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands.

The former long-time leader of the FNM has not yet given a wholesale endorsement of his party, however.

He said in a voice note: “I was born in Pineridge, Grand Bahama and grew up in Cooper’s Town, Abaco. I record this message in support of the candidacy of Welbourne Bootle who himself was born in Cooper’s Town, Abaco but who made Grand Bahama his home for the last 25 years.

“Welbourne retired from the police force after 40 years of exemplary service at the rank of superintendent. He now seeks to serve the people of Pineridge in the House of Assembly.

“Service is second nature to Welbourne as is evidenced by what he has done in Grand Bahama, what he has done in Nassau, what he did as a boy in Abaco. So come Election Day, I ask you, I urge you to come and vote for Welbourne Bootle whose boots are on the ground in Pineridge.”

Ginger Moxey is the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Pineridge. Another notable name running in the constituency is incumbent MP Frederick McAlpine, who is running as an independent candidate after being at odds with the Minnis administration for much of its term.

Mr Ingraham appointed Mr McAlpine a senator between 2007 and 2012. Mr McAlpine did not respond to a message yesterday seeking comment.