‘How Does Minnis Know Poll Count?’

THE Progressive Liberal Party has called on the Parliamentary Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police to examine Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ claim that he has been informed his party won last week’s advanced poll.
“Advance poll ballots are counted on the date of the general elections,” PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement.
“Dr Minnis is suggesting that the Parliamentary Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police have failed in carrying out their duties and are in breach of the election laws to have had the advance poll ballots tampered with or illegally tallied.
“We call on the Parliamentary Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police to protect and safeguard the integrity of their offices by informing the nation that Dr Minnis has misled the Bahamian people and the world with regards to any advance poll results.”
He added: “A desperate Dr Minnis wants voters throughout the country to think he has the majority of electoral support.
“The Bahamian people want Dr Minnis and the FNM gone.”
While in Cat Island on the weekend, Dr Minnis told supporters he had been “reliably informed” his party won the advanced poll.
“And I know on Thursday we will take the rest – and Cat Island is ours,” he said.
In a separate statement, Mr Mitchell also said Dr Minnis’ recent promise of tax breaks for first-time homeowners if his party is re-elected will not sway voters.
“Tax cuts for new homeowners are among the other loads of promises Dr Minnis is making just days before the general election. The empty promises will not work this time. “Dr Minnis and the FNM have yet to deliver on the many promises they made during the 2017 election campaign. Bahamians are not fools,” Mr Mitchell said.
Comments
stillwaters 17 hours, 26 minutes ago
The ballots were separated into party envelopes, sealed, and put into a locked box. You think those separating weren't counting?
tribanon 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
You, like Minnis, must think we're all stupid. The advance poll ballots must have somehow been tallied and therefore tampered with in order for Minnis to publicly announce (on several occasions) his knowledge of the results within hours of the poll's closing. Then again, if you're trying to tell us Minnis is an outright liar.....well....many of us know he's been doing a whole hell-of-a-lot of lying ever since May 2017.
IslandWarrior 16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Old man, Fred's age, is starting to show; Bahamian Politics the "Fool's Game" allows for lies, exaggeration and propaganda; who knows this better than The Most Sr PLP Propagandist Fred, who over the 45 years that I have known him has told more lies and falsehood than a gay drunken sailor just in from 9 months at sea.
Dawes 16 hours, 26 minutes ago
Don't the parties every election say they have won the advanced poll?
stillwaters 16 hours, 23 minutes ago
That's nothing.....Trump is still claiming he won the election
Proguing 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
yep and Biden is still claiming Al Gore won the 2000 election.
stillwaters 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yep
killemwitdakno 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
and both are right
stillwaters 12 hours, 33 minutes ago
😄😄
bahamianson 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Didnt hillary say she was.also robbed? She said the russians helped trump. I can remember Bradley Roberts whom had the.scoop before rwsults came out , also. Why do we.play these.stupjd games?
themessenger 16 hours, 19 minutes ago
As they say Fred, "Mout could say anyting, but money buy land". Minnis is just running his mouth like all of you politicos are so good at.
You also might want to focus on some of the nonsense being spouted by others in your party including the Brave guinea pig, as since the Pindling era, no party has mastered the art of gutter politics, misinformation, ZNS before Ingraham, better than the PLP.
Not all Bahamians suffer from selective memory or memory lapse. Not all of us are gullible D average either.
So we are left as usual to choose between the lesser of two evils or as dey say, pick ya poison!
JokeyJack 15 hours, 37 minutes ago
You must not have gotten the memo. COI got this. Welcome to the new Bahamas, without corruption.
Topdude 16 hours, 1 minute ago
As the saying goes, a drowning person * ( to be gender preference unbiased) will clutch for a straw. Just review the litany of excuses the PLP people already starting to peddle as they know they have no chance of victory. Mr. Davis says the elections are unfair, and now Mr* Wilson implying that there is ballot box tampering. What next? Nygard was cajoled to abandon the PLP and join the FNM? It never stops.
TigerB 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
This punch has an interesting story in yesterday's headlines about PLP tampering.... Fred saying its FNM tampering.. we just gatty wait and see. But what if the FNM took the advance pole...perhaps it wouldn't be a new day after all. It was the PLP who was rambling on that they will win... now the talk is changing, even those elections poles are putting Minnis ahead of the Brave soldier.. we have to wait for 2 more days
TalRussell 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Despite the constituencies', where they're — runnin' cheek to cheek with the Red Party's candidates — according to the Advanced Polls street reporting, — this and the other daily newspaper — has both enforced blackouts against the noticeably absent from coverage — advancing fast and wide slate independent Candidates' — from accessing newspapers 2021 election coverage, — Yes?
mandela 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
Reliably informed, Minnis is such a speaker of untruths. desperate says as desperate does.
licks2 15 hours, 2 minutes ago
"Guaging" advanced polls is quite easy, really! Exit surveys, poll workers knows their constituants and estimate the likelihood of how a person voted. . .then the act of "judging" a win on a high degree of probability that a win is more likely than not!! Each voter is retricted by his/her polling division. . .poll workers for that division know their "people"! More of their people go into the polling station than the people of the other guy. . .BOOM!! That spells gravy for ya boy them. . .unless their "expectants" swinging them!! Yinna know what I am talking about. . ."gat they money and een ger vote fer dem". . ."swinging" like!!
Otherwise, just how doc them can infere that they won the advanced poll. . .the PLP them "see" they got their behinds handed to them. . .inferentially!!
Anybody who knows Fred can tell yinna he up to his "old ways" of suggesting all kindda crap!!! Both party know quite well who "get they behind kick" and who "got the beacon" in that advanced poll!! Don't allow Fred ta take yinna for fools. . .he knows quite well who "got what"!! Fred them done "took the tempature of this election from information gathered by poll workers their poll workers . . .them poll worker are no joke. . .they can work a poll "like nobody business"!
The advanced poll is a "good measure" of how the swing voters them are "leaning". . .this is the "likely thinking" of the 20% ers. . .who I might add. . .win governments!!
It only left the party die hards. . .Fred and Brave together is a hard sell for the PLP. . .neither of whom would "step aside" for a better sell like Mr. Sears!!
TalRussell 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Would've been impossible for Mr. Minnis to have got a reliable read from the Advance Polls, where voters tend to be age 60 and older. Younger voters which can account full third of all 2021 eligible to vote, will wait to get to enjoy all the excitement buildup that goes hand in hand with Election Day voting, — Yes?
killemwitdakno 13 hours, 24 minutes ago
Chile, they'll wear any shirt to not offend you.
tribanon 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
And this time many voters will make it a point not to wear anything red or yellow on Election Day.
