Curfew Campaign Row In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party is accusing two Free National Movement candidates and their campaign workers on Grand Bahama of unfairly campaigning after curfew and violating rules.

The FNM has called the claims baseless and accused the PLP of stirring up mischief. A party official said none of its candidates has broken the curfew to campaign.

Keith Russell, coordinator for the PLP’s Grand Bahama and Bimini campaign, said they have video of the candidates out on the road after curfew for the past three to four nights.

“We are here to sound the alarm yet again in the way this election is being treated by the incumbent administration of the FNM,” he said yesterday.

“We have observed FNM candidates, particularly Mr Pintard and Mr Bootle, out campaigning after curfew – we got them on camera after 10pm outside campaigning,” he claimed.

Mr Russell said when the PLP wrote a letter to the assistant commissioner of police in Grand Bahama asking if the PLP can have their candidates and agents out campaigning after curfew, the request was denied.

“The ACP said given the COVID times we are in he could not give us permission to be out after curfew, notwithstanding the FNM candidates and their agents are out at least for the last three to four nights that we have observed. He also indicated that if we want permission, we will have to consult the competent authority.

“I take it to mean that Mr Bootle and Mr Pintard must have consulted the competent authority to be out after curfew, violating the rules. If the CA would have made a rule… to have candidates and their agents out after curfew, he should make an announcement so that all political parties can have the same privilege and not just the FNM.

“So, we want to sound the alarm yet again that the injustice and unfairness going in this campaign must stop,” Mr Russell said. “As PLPs we want to make sure that the other parties also understand that they must play by the same rule. It can’t be one rule for the FNMs and their candidates and agents, and another rule for the other parties.”

Curt Hollingsworth, PLP candidate for Marco City, stressed there must be equity among all political parties.

“We are simply asking for equity among all political and equal distribution of opportunity to share our messages so that there will be no unfair play,” he said. “I believe the PLP has demonstrated to a large extent responsible behaviour in refraining from some of the other activities that we would love to have. And to have candidates and campaign workers after hours campaigning is totally unfair and unacceptable.”

He added: “On Saturday past one of the candidates was out campaigning after 9 and 10pm, and again last night (Monday) with a motorcade throughout the communities and announcements made by the candidates, and we think it is unfair. Let us focus on equity and ensure the Bahamian public has the opportunity to hear every one of us.

“I do not wish to be out there after 9pm but knowing there are some persons out there after 9pm, we would like to have the same opportunity.”

FNM candidate for Pineridge Welbourne Bootle denied campaigning after curfew hours.

“I don’t break the law, I don’t have no need to do that,” said the retired veteran senior police official.

The Tribune contacted David Thompson, national vice chair of the FNM and chair of Grand Bahama FNM Council, who is also the spokesperson for the FNM regarding the election. He said that none of their candidates has broken the curfew law. He accused the PLP of creating “political mischief”.

“We have heard the baseless accusations of the PLP and its spokespersons, and we in the FNM are a party of law and order. We believe in following the law and none of our candidates have broken the law as it relates to the curfew,” he said.

“All of our candidates have tailored their campaigns to be aware that workers must be home by 9pm each night. The PLP needs to stop making political mischief and should address the substantive issues of the campaign.”

Mr Thompson said if they have proof then they should give it to the police or stop with the red herring.

“If they have something, give it to the police. If they have nothing then do not use the FNM to try and seek to get the competent authority to do something for the PLP that it is not doing for any other political party,” he said.

Mr Thompson insists that the FNM is observing all the protocols and keeping people safe. “Yes, we are out there campaigning vigorously as we try to get a second term in office, but we are not the ones breaking the law. We ask those in the PLP making accusations to look in the mirror and point the finger at themselves,” he said.

Mr Pintard could not be reached for comment.