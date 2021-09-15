Davis: Minnis Will Raise Taxes

By RASHAD ROLLE

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis claimed last night that the Minnis administration would raise taxes if re-elected.

A government led by him, however, would reduce value added tax and raise revenue by asking the wealthiest to pay more instead of taxing others, he said.

While experts believe the next administration will face major taxation choices, the PLP has not supported its claim about the Free National Movement with proof and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has denied he intends to raise taxes if his party wins tomorrow’s general election.

“We’re going to reduce VAT to 10 percent. It’s going to help you a little; it will lighten the load during these tough times, and make every dollar go a little farther,” Mr Davis said during a virtual rally yesterday.

“The current government, on the other hand, is getting ready for a repeat performance – they raised VAT 60 percent for you, while handing out special tax deals for the wealthy and well-connected, and they gave VAT breaks to multinational corporations in Grand Bahama.

“And who could forget that they reduced business licence fees not for small businesses, but for those with more than $50m in annual sales. They did all that only months after they promised you it was going to be ‘the people’s time’.

“We have been told by credible sources that the government called a snap election because their back is against the wall with the country’s creditors; they’re ready to raise your taxes but they ain’ planning’ to tell you that until after you vote. And they’re going to raise your taxes because they are too afraid of their wealthy donors to raise theirs, and because they have no new ideas and no clue how to create economic growth.”

Mr Davis also said: “This government called an election without even a plan to offer you; now they are shouting last-minute promises at you from the rally stage. A hastily-thrown together list of promises isn’t the same thing as a strategic plan. And they are likely to keep these new promises about as well as they kept the ones they made in 2017 — which is to say, not at all.

“It’s extraordinary, how many Bahamian and international investors have told me the same thing: under this government, the Office of the Prime Minister is where good ideas and big plans go to die. The prime minister has no business being the minister of finance; things are too serious and growing our economy is too urgent to have an amateur in charge.”

Mr Davis said a PLP administration would encourage major international sports leagues to use The Bahamas as a base during off seasons.

“Under the current administration, sports have not been a priority,” he said. “Grants to sporting federations have been cut and subventions to our athletes have been reduced. That makes no sense to me. Look at how well our athletes are performing on the international stage – from our Olympic medal winners to a certain second baseman playing in Miami to our basketball and football and track stars. They are a credit to our country and an inspiration to our children. Those are some of our differences on taxes, the economy and sports.”

Mr Davis also reiterated his plan for “free and widespread” COVID-19 testing.