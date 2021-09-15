‘Minimal’ Disruption From Airport Action

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

MINIMAL disruption was reported at Family Island airports on day two of industrial action by some employees, according to Director of Aviation Algernon Cargill.

On Monday airport operations on many Family Islands were halted for a period when some employees refused to show up to work protesting unresolved issues. Because of the “no-shows” airports on Abaco, Bimini, Cat Island, South Andros and San Salvador were closed for long periods on Monday.

Yesterday, Mr Cargill once again called the industrial action “illegal,” expressing disappointment in the employees who are members of the Bahamas Public Services Union. He said he has been very transparent with the union in negotiations.

“The airports are all open,” Mr Cargill said. “There was minimal disruption yesterday as is the case this morning (Tuesday). However, we do have 31 employees in the Family Islands airports who have not called in nor have they reported to work.

“We sent a team from Nassau to the Family Islands and the airports are remaining open. Our focus is to minimise the disruption to the traveling public, both Bahamians and tourists, during this illegal strike action by the Bahamas Public Services Union.

“During the entire process, we have been transparent with the union. We have sat to the table. We’ve agreed on the payments to the Family Island employees. The union is fully aware that the payment requests have been sent on for approval and nonetheless they organised and held an illegal strike action.”

Even though the airports were closed for a period on Monday, Mr Cargill said the impact was minimal and he hopes to keep it that way until the matters are resolved.

“Yesterday (Monday), the airports opened by 10am, but the employees remained away from work,” Mr Cargill continued. “We were able to send employees on Bahamasair and other flights to the Family Islands and the last airport to open was Cat Island. That airport is open. “This is simply to ensure that we minimise the disruption during this period of the illegal action by the Bahamas Public Services Union.

“I use the word ‘illegal’ because we have been transparent with the union. We have kept the union fully updated. We’ve had several working sessions with the union where we have gone over the calculations and the payments. The union’s representatives have agreed to these payments. We met the deadlines in terms of advancing the proposal for consideration and the union is fully aware of this.

“So despite everything that we have done to comply with their request and ensure that we have resolved the situation, the illegal strike action was still held by the Bahamas Public Services Union.”

Asked what happens to the 30 employees who neither called in nor reported to work on Tuesday, Mr Cargill said that is not his focus at this time.

“I’ve not even thought about that,” he said. “My primary focus today is to ensure that we keep these airports open in order to minimise disruption to tourists and employees, particularly during this time when the economy in some of these islands are starting to rebound.

“We want to ensure that we have minimal disruption for the traveling public and that has my complete focus and attention. I haven’t thought about the impact to the employees because that’s really secondary right now.”

Asked if there had been any discussions between himself and BPSU president, Kimsley Ferguson, since the industrial action started, Mr Cargill said although he tried, there was no talks between the two.

“I haven’t spoken to the president of the union,” Mr Cargill continued. “He sent me a message this morning that I have responded to. I called several times yesterday on the telephone and none of my calls were answered. Nonetheless we remain open as always to communicate with the Public Services Union.

“We have a meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) on another matter. I’m hoping they come to the meeting and hopefully their negotiating team can discuss this matter in more detail.”

The Tribune reached out to Mr Ferguson to ascertain whether the industrial action would continue, but he did not offer much of a response on it.

“I am working on the issues of the Bahamas Public Services Union with the authorities,” Mr Ferguson said. “I will alert the press when we have come to some sort of agreement.”

Last week, BPSU members demonstrated outside Princess Margaret Hospital, citing unfair promotion practices, outstanding industrial agreements and other unresolved grievances.

At the time, Mr Ferguson, who represents some workers at the hospital as well as airport staff, warned there could be major disruption in hospital and airport services if workers’ longstanding concerns were not immediately resolved.