27-Year-Old Man Drowns In Canal

POLICE are investigating a suspected drowning in eastern New Providence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said sometime around noon, a resident reported to police that their family member had drowned in the canals of South Beach.

He said officers immediately called the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for assistance and a search followed.

“Along with the Defence Force’s assistance and the family member, the body was fished out of the canal and the persons were able to do CPR. However, that individual did not resuscitate,” ASP Peters told reporters at the scene.

ASP Peters said the victim was a 27-year-old man and a resident of Pinewood. He was later identified by family members as Roger Williams Jr, a father-of-one.

Relatives declined to speak to the media.

According to the police press liaison officer, the victim was a part of a group that went swimming in the area.

“From all indications, it was a group who went swimming and the incident occurred when they found that their relative was not found and then someone went under and they brought him up and we have, hence a drowning,” ASP Peters said. “Apparently there were no injuries on the body. He was in a swimming attire.”

ASP Peters said while police have classified the incident as a drowning, they will await an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

Yesterday, he also urged Bahamians who are not strong swimmers to visit beaches for swimming purposes instead of canals.

“We understand that in our local environment that the canal is a place where young men and sometimes family go to refresh during the summer months,” he said.

“The canal is a place where it is not a terrain that has a graded downward spiral. You either jump right in and have to find a place to be able get up out of the water so we encourage individuals who want to do their swimming and (are) not strong swimmers to use the beaches rather than the canals, and if you choose to use canals that you would hopefully be a strong swimmer to swim along with individuals who can assist you if something happens.”

An investigation is continuing.