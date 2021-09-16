Businesses Urge New Gov’T: Get Covid-19 Under Control

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Business owners yesterday said they want the incoming administration to focus on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic so that The Bahamas can return to something resembling normality.

Bernard Winder, owner/operator of the Perfume Paradise, told Tribune Business that September is “always traditionally slow” due to it coinciding with a lull in tourism and students returning to school. He added that blaming the current slowdown in the economy on Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call a snap general election would be “unfair”.

“Regardless of who wins I would want to see more attention paid to COVID-19. I’m really more concerned about COVID-19 and us transitioning out of it so we can get back to some kind of regular life. That’s really my concern now,” he added.

“I just keep seeing people putting on their statuses that they lost a loved one and it is upsetting to me. I have not lost anyone close to me yet, but there is always a cousin of a cousin and clearly it is getting close to home.”

Ron Frazier, owner/operator of Ron’s Auto Bahamas, added: “I expect the incoming administration to get this country together. I don’t know what to expect with COVID-19, but I am just looking for better come this Friday morning and next week. I just want it to be a better day. I want to be able to travel, I want to be able to go places. I really want this curfew lifted and let’s beat this COVID-19.”

Urging Bahamians to get vaccinated against the virus, Mr Frazier cried: “I want everybody to get vaccinated and get serious. That’s what I want, and that’s where we have to start because COVID-19 is a priority for me. Even though it may be here for the next few years, let’s cover ourselves. At least then we will be alright.”

Delores Thompson, assistant manager at Sarah’s Drugs, said that business has generally remained unaffected since the general election was called. She hopes the incoming administration will investigate “to see what contracts are in the system and try to make amends”.

She added: “They need to check on what they said was there because nobody really knows. So we need to find out where all of these contracts are going.”