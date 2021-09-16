Dna Announces Platform On Election Eve

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Democratic National Alliance released its election platform yesterday, with energy reform a major plank of its plan for governance.

Regarding energy reform, the DNA’s plan said, “Year after year Bahamians dread the summer months and the heat from high temperatures felt as a result of blackouts, load shedding and power outages. Despite investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the purchase of generators and experiencing increasing light bills, we find ourselves sweating every summer. This needs to stop.

“We will embark on a major solarisation programme and provide tax incentives for the purchase of solar panels and batteries. Our solarisation programme will be done in a phased approach, island by island over a 10-15 year period. New construction of government buildings and investment projects in The Bahamas will be required to incorporate alternative energy sources into their projects.”

The third party, should it be elected to office, promises to fix what it called an energy crisis.

“High energy costs are having a negative impact on individuals, families and businesses,” the DNA plan continued. “We commit to reducing the cost of energy while embarking on a national campaign to promote the conservation of energy within our nation. Affordable and reliable electricity will no longer be a luxury reserved for the wealthy. The DNA will finally fix our energy crisis.”

Turning its attention to the vexing problem of crime in the country, the DNA says that its approach will be to fund programmes that influence the youth of the nation.

“Crime is not political,” the plan said. “It is the end result of social, economic and moral degradation in our nation. Crime knows no colours, gender, status or race. Criminal activity affects us all and we must all work together to address this menace to our society.

“A DNA government will go to the root of the problem. We will double our efforts to assist at-risk youth and provide parenting classes to enhance the family structure in our nation.

“We will increase funding to programmes which positively influence our young people. “Programmes such as the Boy’s Brigade, Girl Guides, Boys and Girls Scouts, Red Cross, Rangers and Cadets will benefit from increased support from a DNA government.”

The economy is another area the DNA says needs reform.

“Our plan for economic reform will focus on five main areas. Fiscal policy, monetary policy, land ownership, economic diversification and modernisation,” the DNA said.

As far as education is concerned, the party has dispelled that The Bahamas is a D-average nation and has promised to fix the ills of the education system.

“We are not a D-average nation,” the DNA said. “Our children are victims of an education system that boxes them in regardless of their talents and inclinations. They are stuck in a national education curriculum which does not adequately prepare them for the workforce.

“The DNA’s education platform will ensure that no child is left behind. Every child will leave the education system literate and numerate. (We will) focus on academics, athletics, arts, agriculture, charter, chess, technology, technical training, entrepreneurship, swimming and special needs.”

In terms of plans for entrepreneurs, the DNA said they will have complimentary land reform and bank loan rates for entrepreneurs.

“Today our entrepreneurs and business owners are challenged with a lack of access to land, high operating costs, expensive and unreliable electricity, inadequate technology infrastructure, high interest rates for business loans and the absence of much needed technical support,” DNA said.

“Your DNA government will make land more accessible with our land reform agenda. We will create a land bureau and zone Crown land for commercial, residential, agricultural and industrial purposes. These will be made available to aspiring and current business owners.

“We will make a recommendation to the Central Bank to reduce the discount rate and ensure that this is reflected in interest rates for business loans.”