Forum Aiming To ‘Demystify’ Covid

TCL Group will this Monday host a virtual roundtable featuring multiple medical professionals in a bid to “demystify” the issues and concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Headlined Demystifying COVID-19, the event aims to present reliable health information on the nature, transmission and impact of COVID-19, as well as discuss the religious implications of the virus and available vaccines.

“As a responsible corporate citizen in the communications space, TCL Group is committed to rallying around the tough discussions in our community,” said Joan Albury, its president. “As we’ve observed the misinformation and confusion regarding COVID-19 in The Bahamas, we know that it is important to provide the public with the opportunity to gain enough clarity in order to make informed decisions about how they will navigate this virus.”

The virtual forum will feature Dr Juana Rodgers, clinical director of ambulatory services at Doctors Hospital Health System (DHHS); Dr Dave Burrows, senior pastor, Bahamas Faith Ministries International; and Dr Beverton Moxey, gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician.

They will take prepared questions followed by questions from community leaders: Dion Miller, chairman, Junkanoo Corporation Bahamas (JCNP); Stafford Armbrister, Bahamas Boat Owners Sailors Association (BBOSA); Rodney Russell, president, Arawak Cay Conch Fish Food Vendors Association; and Renaldo Dorsett, editor-in-chief, 10th year senior (sports and pop culture). The event will be moderated by Alexis Burrows, brand manager, Doctors Hospital.

Demystifying COVID-19 will run from 7pm to 8.30pm on September 20. Registration is free at https://bit.ly/3jUGTrg. For more information, contact TCL Group at 322.1000.