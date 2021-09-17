It’S A Brave New World: Plp Stuns With Total Reversal Of 2017 Defeat

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER leading the Progressive Liberal Party to a wide victory at the polls, incoming Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis promised to tackle the challenges facing The Bahamas with humility and determination.

Mr Davis delivered his victory speech before a crowd of jubilant supporters gathered at the New Bight, Cat Island airport last night. He spoke shortly after he was re-elected as the member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador—an area he has represented since 2002.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, Mr Davis will now steer the country through a tumultuous period of mounting debt, double digit unemployment numbers and stagnant economic growth.

“It is time to face our challenges and face them head on,” he said. “You voted for a new day, a new beginning.”

He thanked those who voted for him, and for those who didn’t, he promised to win them over.

Striking a cord of unity, he said: “To those who voted PLP today – I promise to work hard to justify your faith in us. To those who voted for a different party today – I pledge to work hard to overcome your doubts.

“Many of you didn’t vote at all today – because the snap election took you by surprise and you weren’t able to register on time, or because transferring from one constituency to another was deliberately made too difficult for you. Many of you didn’t vote today because you were afraid of being exposed to the virus; the protocols for protecting voters were only published at the last minute.

“But I want to say tonight – whether you voted PLP or for another party, whether you came out to vote or you weren’t able to vote—our government will serve all Bahamians.”

Although the full election results were not known up to press time, with the Parliamentary Registration Department promising finalised results by tonight, outgoing Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis conceded defeat to Mr Davis around 8.50pm. Aides to Mr Davis, who was surrounded by PLP supporters at the Fountain Bay Resort, hushed the excited crowd as the two political rivals spoke. The 70-year-old enjoyed a joke with Dr Minnis during the cordial three minute call.

The crowd burst into cheers and music began to blare from speakers after Mr Davis informed supporters of Dr Minnis’ concession.

Buoyed by reports from their field workers, PLP insiders were extremely confident of victory well before polls officially closed, with some already discussing the challenges and opportunities the party will face in government before the first poll closures.

Once news of the party’s win broke in New Providence, party supporters rushed to PLP headquarters on Farrington Road in celebration. Supporters also held motorcades, with some dancing in the streets despite the rainy weather.

Mr Davis later told reporters he was elated by the result and the efforts of his team. He said he will not “waste time” getting down to business and selecting Cabinet ministers. He said he planned to consider Cabinet posts last night.

“We will be hitting the road from day one,” he said.

The partial unofficial results shows that the PLP appeared to decisively win the election as Bahamians continued the trend of voting against the incumbent party, setting Mr Davis on path to become the fifth prime minister in the country’s history.

Mr Davis, whose rags to riches story featured prominently in the PLP’s campaign, will ascend to the role of prime minister after spending five years as deputy prime minister between 2012 and 2017. Last night he called his win an “improbable journey.”

“If you had seen me as a small child, running around and playing here in Cat Island, you might not have thought ‘now there is a future prime minister.’ I would never have dared to dream such a thing myself! But we never know what God has in store for us,” he said.