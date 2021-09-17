Murder And Attempted Murder Accused In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged with murder and attempted murder in separate incidents in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In the most recent case, Kyle Dean, 45, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of killing Kendrick Cambridge on September 14.

Due to the nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the meantime, Dean was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, Kenton Knowles, 23, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with the attempted murders of Rodman Knowles and Shamal Bullard on June 11.

Like Dean, he was not required to enter a plea. He returns to court December 10 to be served with his voluntary bill of indictment.

In the interim, he was denied bail and taken into custody.