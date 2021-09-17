New Prime Minister Philip Davis Sworn In, Meets Mps, Supporters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY elected Progressive Liberal Party parliamentarians and long-time PLP supporters greeted Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis at the airport Friday morning when he touched down in New Providence.

Clad in yellow shirts and other PLP paraphernalia, they cheered enthusiastically for Mr Davis, who got off a plane at Jet Aviation with his wife and other aides after spending most of Election Day in Cat Island.

Mr Davis was met by Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell. First-time MPs like Golden Gates MP Pia Glover Rolle and Nassau Village MP Jamal Strachan were there alongside older faces like former MPs Leslie Miller and Dr Daniel Johnson. Senior officers who were sidelined under the Minnis administration, including assistant commissioners Clayton Fernander, Ken Strachan and Leamond Deleveaux, were also there to greet the new leader.

“First of all I’m grateful to the Bahamian people for speaking and speaking so loudly that a new day is necessary in this country and a new day they have,” Mr Davis said. “So now it’s time for me to get to work on this new day.”

Mr Davis said he was working on issues relating to the size of his Cabinet.

“We are working on those issues right now, my transition team. We are going to be working all day today to settle on those matters, determining what portfolios will be going in what ministries, deciding how large my cabinet shall be and then determining who will fit those slots.”

Mr Davis did not say if he plans to take a cabinet portfolio.

“For the first time we’ve had seven women elected to parliament and the seven of them were PLPs, I’m so grateful to them. As I said we will be working specifics (of cabinet posts) now.”

Mr Davis’ comments came several hours after Governor General C. A. Smith swore him in as prime minister at a private ceremony at Government House. A public swearing-in ceremony is expected Saturday morning.