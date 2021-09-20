Former Pm Christie: Drop In Voters Is A Concern

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie lamented the low voter turnout on Election Day, saying the reports have concerned him.
The 2021 voter turnout was much less than the 90 percent that the country has been known for over the last several elections. In 2017, the voter turnout was around 88 percent.
“I’m getting more and more concerned because when I looked at Jamaica and saw that the Jamaican government had won an election with 37 percent of the vote turning out, I said the Bahamas would never ever have such an experience, but what is now happening is that people are not happy and not satisfied,” Mr Christie said.
“They elect not to vote for the other side. Many of them just decide I am not going to vote and so what is happening is there is a demonstration of another kind of manifestation in our country in that people make a statement by not turning up and that’s a very very major new development in our country. It is something that we must be careful about.”
He spoke to reporters on Saturday after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis received his instruments of appointment.
He continued: “‘Brave’ Davis seemed to try to address it when he said people were disenfranchised by the suddenness of this snap election. So, moving forward it’s an election lesson to be learnt.
“But the happy part about it is The Bahamas again demonstrates that we have a vibrant democracy.”
Mr Christie reiterated that Bahamians historically do not consecutively elect political parties to office.
“. . .‘Brave’ Davis for his own future in politics must try to understand during this five-year period what is the basis of that phenomenon, sort of a historical feature that is just so interesting in The Bahamas that there is no second term.”
This aside, Mr Christie said he believed Mr Davis is well equipped to govern the country, adding he would assist if called upon.
“Firstly, I’m very very happy for Mr Davis who has put a lot of effort into his public life. Who I think is a very qualified person to be prime minister and I certainly believe the people of The Bahamas would see that shortly.
“One of the amazing historical features of this whole victory by ‘Brave’ is that we have three prime ministers coming from the same law firm,” he said, referring to the law firm Christie, Ingraham & Co, where he previously worked with Mr Ingraham and Mr Davis.
“I don’t know if that will ever happen again, but it was fascinating for Hubert Ingraham and I to be here to share this occasion along with ‘Brave’ Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party and his family.
“With respect to going forward the great challenge for ‘Brave’ Davis and his team is now governance and I am confident that he has the capacity to lead that team and that the team itself really reflects The Bahamas insofar as women and men, young and old experienced and inexperienced are the makeup of a team that will now govern the country.
“I am looking forward to a major initiative addressing COVID-19 and the economy of The Bahamas. Those are the two major creatures, two challenges that he has, and I believe after he has constituted his team and opened up with his Cabinet that he is going to address vigorously and comprehensively these two major items, which I think will bring The Bahamas to a point where we can move towards normalcy.”
Mr Christie also revealed that several hours before voting closed on Election Day, he confronted former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis with his prediction that the Free National Movement had lost to the Progressive Liberal Party.
The former Centreville MP said his projection was rejected by a confident FNM leader.
“I went at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Election Day,” Mr Christie said.
“I went and I found him at his polling station with his supporters and I said, ‘I have come to tell you that you have lost the general elections.’
“That was around 2 o’clock. I said ‘Brave’ Davis will be the next prime minister and I have come to you my friend to say to you if you would wish me to help you with your concession speech, I am prepared to do that.
"He looked shocked, and he said ‘I’m gonna beat Brave Davis’ and that’s when I realised that we were on two different paths.”
Comments
moncurcool 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
It is amazing that Christie does not recognize that the snap election was not the primary reason people did not show up.. The choice between Minnis and Davis was the reason. No matter which one got elected, things would not get better but only worse.
Cobalt 4 hours ago
Yes!
Cobalt 4 hours ago
Christie shouldn’t be surprised that there was a drop in voter participation. First of all, petty Hubert Minnis called a snap election in the midst of a global pandemic when the electorate was least expecting it. Secondly, and more importantly, people have lost confidence in the FNM and PLP. It’s obvious that both parties are detached from the wishes of the Bahamian people. Can you imagine??? Forty plus years of independence; billions of dollars borrowed and spent; yet no new hospital or hurricane shelter has been built???
joeblow 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
... we don't even have a functional educational system, if you want to produce more than single parents, cashiers and fast food workers that is! BGCSE's are a failure, its time to go back to O and A levels. At least people may learn how to think!
BTW, I hope this PLP win does not mean we have to see or hear more of Christie!
One 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
What a joke. Our "democracy" is controlled by a corrupt elite.
This man legalized gambling, benefitting a few mobsters even though the people voted no. Sensible countries lotteries are owned by the Government and funds go towards building the country and helping the people. No one should profit off of poor people's desperation and addictions.
stillwaters 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Strange stuff......he could plainly see that Minnis was losing, but completely blindsided by his own defeat.....he didn't see that at 2 pm in 2017. Where is he coming from again all of a sudden though?
Emac 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Maybe the dye is getting to his skull! We're in the middle of a damn pandemic. The last thing on people's mind is playing changing places with a bunch of balls-less clowns who think they can run a country.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Christie is actually correct.
The FNM was banking on the fact that 90% of people would come out to vote as usual, because Bahamians love to vote, and the people who voted the PLP out in 2017 would refuse to put the PLP back and vote FNM.
I think Minnis made another miscalculation, I think he thought people who didnt vote regretted it after the PLP won. I think it explains his insistence that he remain leader as if he still had some overwhelming support. Think again.
Said ~2 years ago FNMs were not going to show up to vote for Minnis. I would really like to know who was inside Minnis' echo chamber
TalRussell 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
At Issue, — a former premier, weighs in on, — exactly, what this election — was really about, — And, how it manifested into Minnis's, — successful turning points, — Which resulted in, — 40% of the eligible to vote, to completely exercise their civic responsibility, — by boycotting the 2021 election day, — Yes?
ABOMINATION 1 minute ago
Aren't there allegations to be answered by PBD? Why is he not being questioned in connection with social media posts, et al. When we continue to vote in corrupt people, we should expect no better. Garbage in...garbage out! Period!!!
