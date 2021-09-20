Insight: The Rebel Seven Foretold Much Of What Came To Pass

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

AS we reflect upon history, much will be said about the Minnis administration’s abbreviated run at the helm. Among initiatives such as making tertiary education free for Bahamians, support for small business development and a strong thrust for land ownership, most of their good deeds will be eclipsed by what many will conclude was another term of poor leadership. For as much support as the Free National Movement won as they took down the PLP government during the 2017 General Election, it was soon squandered as the Bahamian people felt they only got more of the same.

Promises of transparency were dismissed underneath a shroud of secrecy, and governance again felt like a private backroom where powerful people met to make plans for our collective future – so much for the people’s time.

A little over four years later, the people have spoken. And while the trend continues – one party in, one party out – the undertone of this message is deafening.

The Bahamian people are searching for leadership – authentic, character-exemplifying leadership. For all of former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s charisma and ability to light up a room, leadership was left wanting. As for his successor, Dr Minnis, there were many within his party that now seem clairvoyant. The Rebel Seven foretold much of what came to pass.

But even though the 2017 election was payback to what was viewed to be a corrupt PLP government, similar claims are being made about the former FNM government on their way out the door.

An opportunity to breed hope when so much around us feels hopeless has led to the biggest indictment on the Minnis administration. Notwithstanding Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic, another lopsided majority indicates little sympathy left for Dr Minnis from the Bahamian people.

Despite the reality that his was the most difficult task of any Prime Minister the country has ever had, if you throw your hat in the ring, you must be ready for prime time.

In our darkest hour, the Bahamian people felt dictated to when all we needed was empathy. We felt spoken at when we just wanted someone to listen to our cries for help.

Now, the decision to call a snap election during the middle of a pandemic looks like a self-serving venture that blew up in the faces of the former government. Left to pick up the pieces will be the new government led by Philip “Brave” Davis and the PLP – with the Bahamian people also at the mercy of the former Prime Minister’s decision.

With a healthcare system collapsing, so many getting sick and dying and many more stressed from the mental chaos we’ve had to endure, we have our work cut out for us as we stand together as Bahamians.

There is no doubt gatherings over the election campaign will lead to a spike in the coming weeks - with the new Prime Minister and his team needing to be ready to spring into action on day one.

It will be quite interesting to see the type of leader Prime Minister Davis will be. While he took much heat for his proximity to leadership and his seat in Cabinet during his time as Minister of Works and Deputy Prime Minister, very few know what his political chops will produce as our country’s new leader. In fact, while many citizens speak of his kindness and humility, very few are able to glean who Davis the man is when he speaks publicly.

Many who know former Prime Minister Minnis from his days as a doctor will speak of his kindness and warm bedside manner as well. Unfortunately, none of that was prominent when it was time to be the country’s Prime Minister.

Mr Davis, now, has a unique opportunity to provide the Bahamian people with something we desperately need – good leadership. Because now, the marketing and promotion of how wonderful a person he is will no longer be needed. The Bahamian people have paid an exorbitant amount for front row seats to the Brave Davis show, and we will not be easy to please.

Having to fight against his own record of being in a Cabinet facing claims of corruption have not just fallen away. Like his predecessor forgot and he must remember, he now holds the seat because the people wanted the previous person holding it gone.

He must never forget that.

The seat of the Prime Minister has become the place where political careers and reputations come to die if the job is not done up to the standard the Bahamian people want to see it. Indeed, for honourable men, it is a task that should be valued and held in high esteem to serve one’s country on such a level.

Our only hope is that in this brave new world we are about to traverse, the Prime Minister shares these sentiments.