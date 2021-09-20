Election Turnout Was Historic Low

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

AT least 65 percent of registered voters voted last week in what was likely the lowest general election turnout in the modern history of The Bahamas.

The Parliamentary Registration Department released the general election’s official results on Saturday, which confirmed that the Progressive Liberal Party won 32 seats while the Free National Movement won seven seats in the House of Assembly.

The official turnout figure, which will include those who participated in the process but spoiled their ballots, has yet to be released by the department.

Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson could not say yesterday when the voter turnout information will be released. He said officials were currently processing that information.

Although voter turnout in The Bahamas has traditionally been among the highest in the region — around 90 percent — this year’s result departed from the norm, as voter turnout has plummeted by about 20 percent compared to the 2017 general election.

In 2017, the voter turnout was 88 percent.

In Bamboo Town, for instance, there were at least 1,249 fewer votes this year than in 2017, while 1,279 fewer people voted in Marco City this time around. In one case, West End Grand Bahama and Bimini MP-elect Obie Wilchcombe, a returning candidate from the last election, received more votes while losing in 2017 than he did while winning this year. He won 2,375 votes in 2017 and still lost his seat. This year he carried the seat with 2,034 votes.

Generally, voter turnout differences were more pronounced in New Providence and Grand Bahama than in the Family Island constituencies.

The Progressive Liberal Party and many Free National Movement insiders are blaming former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ snap election decision for the poor turnout, with many concluding that the unfavourable COVID-19 climate discouraged people from voting.

In his victory speech last week, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was quick to blame the actions of the previous administration for the turnout, saying: “Many of you didn’t vote at all today because the snap election took you by surprise and you weren’t able to register on time or because transferring from one constituency to another was deliberately made too difficult for you. Many of you did not vote today because you are afraid of being exposed to the virus. The protocols to protect voters were only published at the last minute. It is the first time in our modern history that a government has worked to disenfranchise voters and suppress turnout.”

The closest races this cycle included Central and South Abaco, which the PLP’s John HW Pinder won by 73 votes over the FNM’s Vandea Stuart; North Eleuthera, which the PLP’s Sylvanus Petty won by 94 votes over the FNM’s Howard Mackey; and St Barnabas, which the FNM’s Shanendon Cartwright won over the PLP’s Michael Halkitis by 111 votes.

Some former FNM Cabinet ministers lost their seats by 300 to 400 votes, including former Works Minister Desmond Bannister, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, former National Security Minister Marvin Dames, and former Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

Others lost by larger margins, including former Environment Minister Romauld Ferriera, who lost by 1,166 votes; former Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell who lost by 988 votes; former Education Minister Jeff Lloyd who lost by 663 votes; former Health Minister Renward Wells who lost by 645 votes and former Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar who lost by 409 votes.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield lost by 259 votes. Former FNM Cabinet ministers Dr Minnis, Iram Lewis, Kwasi Thompson and Michael Pintard all won their seats.

Thirty-two is the most seats the PLP has won in a general election since 1982. It is also the highest percentage of seats the party has won since that time. Seven seats, meanwhile, is the fewest number of seats the FNM has won since 1977.