34 New Cases Of Covid-19, 164 In Hospital With Virus

THE Ministry of Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

The figures, contained in the September 19 dashboard, means the country now has had 20,249 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-eight of the new cases are in New Providence, four are in Grand Bahama, while there is one each in Exuma and Mayaguana.

Officials also said 164 patients are in hospital with the virus.

Five hundred and ten people have died from the disease.