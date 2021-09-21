Brave’S First Round Picks: Davis Unveils First Ministers Who Will ‘Get Things Done’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NINE people were sworn in as government ministers yesterday as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ Cabinet begins to take shape.

The new ministers include a mixture of experienced hands and new figures.

They are Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Senator Ryan Pinder; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Services Fred Mitchell; Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears; Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe; Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville; Minister of Economic Affairs Senator Michael Halkitis; Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting; Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin; and Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell.

Mr Davis said the politicians received their appointments because of the determination.

“They are the initial members of a Cabinet which will reflect the breadth and depth of the competencies and characteristics of our team: experience combined with innovation; expertise combined with a willingness to see things anew; integrity and a strong sense of purpose,” Mr Davis said. “They are receiving these appointments because of their determination to get things done.”

Mr Davis said he invited Mr Mitchell to serve as foreign affairs minister—a post he has held in the past—because of his “experience and vast network of connections”.

“Our country’s role in international affairs has not been especially clear or prominent in recent times. Yet during a global pandemic and in a time of economic upheaval that transcends borders. International cooperation has never been so important,” he said.

He said “no one believes more fiercely” in the country’s children than Mrs Hanna Martin.

“I know she will work all day, every day, to ensure young Bahamians are fully prepared to participate and succeed in our economy, and in our national life,” he said.

Mr Sears, he said, will bring intelligence, integrity and efficiency to the Ministry of Works at a time when there is concern about the lack of transparency at Bahamas Power and Light and the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

As for Dr Darville, he said: “We take office at a time when our public health system is collapsing under the weight of the COVID-19 virus. As well as being a distinguished family doctor, he is a successful businessman. He will focus on saving lives, and strengthening our public health capacity, in partnership with medical professionals and with the private sector. I know he will implement our COVID-19 action plan with both urgency and professionalism.”

Mr Davis said Mr Halkitis, who served as minister of state for finance in the last Christie administration, “will oversee the financial services industry and trade, take on the crucial task of improving our country’s ease of doing business, and direct our country’s digitalisation efforts.”

He will play an important role in helping to stabilise the country’s finances, Mr Davis said.

Mr Sweeting, he said, will bring an intimate, first-hand knowledge of his area.

“A former fisherman and businessman, and deputy chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, he is ideally positioned to spearhead our administration’s agenda in the green and blue economies,” he said.

Mr Davis also pledged that a broader approach will be taken toward national security matters.

“Issues relating to national security have, in recent times, tended to be viewed in the narrow context of policing,” he said. “But national security should encompass a broader set of concerns. We will secure our borders, and we will maintain civil order. Law and order are essential governmental functions.

“But we are also determined to ensure that the rights of the Bahamian people are respected. Too often in recent years Bahamians had reason to believe that laws were being unfairly and unevenly enforced. A democracy cannot be strong when citizens with fewer advantages believe they are living under a different set of rules than the more privileged.

“As minister of national security, noted human rights lawyer and formidable legal expert, the Hon Wayne Munroe, QC, will bring balance and fairness to the way that the state interacts with the people.”

Mr Davis cited Mr Pinder’s background as a tax attorney as one reason he chose him to be attorney general. Mr Pinder served as minister of financial services in the last Christie administration before quitting the post in 2014 for a job at Deltec, a private bank.

However he left that post a year later to become a partner at Graham Thompson & Co.

“He (Mr Pinder) brings valuable expertise to the role of the government’s chief legal advisor,” Mr Davis said.

“In particular, I will be asking him to focus on ensuring that our proposals to encourage and support Bahamian entrepreneurs, business people and investors, are translated into effective legislation, and to review existing legislation to understand the impact on the business community and make amendments as necessary to support kick starting our economy and job creation.”

As for Mr Campbell, Mr Davis said: “As a litigator with enormous experience in both criminal and civil matters, he will be responsible for much of the ordinary business of that office.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper was sworn in last week.