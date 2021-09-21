Governor General Urges Bahamians To Unite As One

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith yesterday urged Bahamians to put their political differences aside and unite as one during a swearing-in ceremony for several government senators and ministers.

His comments came after nine Cabinet ministers took the oath of office at the Baha Mar Convention Centre on Monday.

The new ministerial appointments come at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic and health crises ever seen and days after a bitter general election campaign.

In his first address to Cabinet ministers yesterday, Sir Cornelius congratulated the officials on their new roles and also recommended several books they can use as a guide to success.

“We have just witnessed and participated in that time honoured tradition of deepening our democracy,” the Governor General said yesterday.

“Arriving at this stage, we’ve had great challenges but I want to first of all collectively on behalf of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and on behalf of the Bahamian people offer our sincerest congratulations to the ministers who have just been appointed.

“I also want to take this opportunity to say to ministers that there are four guidebooks that I would recommend – the Holy Bible. There is a code of conduct by ministers. There is a manual for Cabinet procedure and lastly, the Constitution. I really believe that if every minister would follow the procedures laid down in those four books, we will certainly be guaranteed success.”

He also called for political unity, stressing that now is the time for everyone to join as one in helping to create a better Bahamas.

Sir Cornelius said: “I also wish to encourage Bahamians everywhere to recognise that the time has come for us to be united. The differences in politics are to be set aside until the next five years and instead of worrying about tomorrow, let us unite ourselves and let us together make a better Bahamas.

“I wish Godspeed to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and I wish you all the success that the Bahamas needs.”

Monday’s ceremony saw several familiar faces as well as some new ones take on Cabinet posts.

Senator Ryan Pinder was appointed attorney general and minister of legal affairs, while Fred Mitchell was sworn in as minister of foreign affairs and public service. Mr Pinder was minister of financial services in the last Christie administration however he quit the post in December 2014 to take up what was called a “mind-blowing” offer at private bank Deltec. However he left Deltec a year later to become a partner at Graham, Thompson & Co.

Mr Mitchell served as minister of foreign affairs in two Christie administrations.

Glenys Hanna Martin, who also served in both Christie Cabinets, was appointed minister of education and technical vocational training; while former Education Minister Alfred Sears has now been appointed minister of works and utilities.

Other familiar faces include two former Cabinet ministers: Dr Michael Darville, who has been appointed minister of health and wellness; Senator Michael Halkitis, who is minister of economic affairs and leader of government business in the Senate.

First time Cabinet appointees include Wayne Munroe QC, as minister of national security; former PLP Senator Clay Sweeting as minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs and attorney Jomo Campbell as minister of state for legal affairs.