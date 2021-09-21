U.S. Sets New Vaccine Entry Policy

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
NEW restrictions coming into force in November in the United States will require all adult foreign visitors who are travelling by air to show full COVID-19 vaccination status.
The new Biden administration policy says foreign nationals flying into the country must be fully inoculated and show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane. US officials have not said which vaccines will be accepted under the new policy.
Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters foreign travellers will also have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travelling.
However, those international travellers who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine upon their arrival in the US.
Mr Zients told reporters the move “follows the science,” adding, “requiring passengers to be fully vaccinated, we will protect Americans here at home.”
Citizens of the US who are unvaccinated and returning home will need to show proof of a negative test taken within 24 hours of travel.
As part of the new international air travel system, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also requiring airlines to collect phone numbers and email addresses from inbound international travellers as part of an enhanced contact tracing system.
The CDC will also determine which vaccines will be accepted under the new policy.
The new requirements don’t affect land travel from Canada and Mexico, which is still restricted.
The move from the Biden administration comes a year and half after former President Donald Trump announced the US would be restricting travel for foreign nationals coming from much of Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Brazil and other countries in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.
The restrictions remained when President Biden was elected in January, and the White House said in July it would maintain the restrictions due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which drove a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations.
The new policy now eases these entry restrictions for foreigners.
Yesterday, the US Embassy in Nassau released a statement about the new vaccine requirement.
“As announced by the White House on September 20, beginning in early November, all adult foreign nationals travelling to the United States by air must demonstrate proof of full vaccination against COVID-19,” the US Embassy said.
“This requirement will end the need, as of early November, for travellers from certain geographic regions to obtain national interest exceptions under the current presidential proclamations in order to travel to the United States.
“Adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound international flight.
“Fully vaccinated aircraft passengers departing from any foreign country with a destination in the United States will continue to be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure (or written or electronic documentation of recovery from COVID-19 after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection in the form of a positive viral test result and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or public health official stating that the passenger has been cleared for travel).
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will continue to strongly recommend against air travel by US citizens and legal permanent residents (LPRs) who are not fully vaccinated. “With the new order, unvaccinated US citizens and LPRs who return to the United States will be required to do the following prior to boarding a US-bound flight: provide proof of a negative test result taken within one day prior to their departure; provide proof that they have purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival,” the US Embassy said.
The embassy said it will “look to CDC to guide which vaccines will be accepted, as part of their standard role in determining who is considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of recommended or required international travel protocols.”
The embassy added it will provide further information for visa applicants and US citizen travellers as it becomes available on its website: travel.state.gov.
According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, 73,901 people are fully vaccinated in the country, including those who have taken the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials said 114,33 people have received one dose of the vaccine, excluding J&J.
Official said 3,773 people have taken vaccines abroad.
Comments
joeblow 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
... you must be fully vaccinated to fly in, but you can walk across the southern border WITH covid if you are Latino and be shipped to the state of your choice. If you are Haitian, you will be repatriated (maybe Haitians are more likely to vote Republican).
More insightful decision making from ole Joe Biden!
bahamianson 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Joe blow, I guess biden is following the science. Science says ounce you walk across the border, you cannot infect anyone, but if you fly , you can. So, there it is, walking does not transmit the virus but flying does, at least for this week. Don't worry, the science will change by next week , and we should follow it then, also.
stillwaters 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Very ill, unvaccinated Bahamian covid patients can no longer be airlifted to the USA
ohdrap4 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Florida will be missing a billion or half.
Will not last long.
tribanon 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
And just think, the waning efficacy of these novel mRNA vaccines, with their potential unknown long-term harmful side-effects, is such that travellers would need to be vaccinated at least annually. This is all part of a back-door effort to achieve a Vaccine Dependent Global Society and at the same time distract the US populace from the ongoing efforts by their elected representatives in congress to fleece the US treasury of trillions of dollars which would flow into the coffers of the elitist super wealthy special interest groups over the next decade.
It looks like Big Government's population control desires and Big Pharma's windfall profit wishes are a clandestine match made in heaven and to hell with the civil rights and liberties that the once proud and mighty USA constitutionally guaranteed every individual US citizen and US resident. Yes, indeed, it seems the US is being transformed into an authoritarian police state with the power to force you to be injected with whatever 'concoction' the elitist ruling class decides is 'medically' in the best interest of itself as opposed to you.
It's also now obvious to many that the Biden administration must be under the control of many very evil forces at play behind the scenes. COVID-19 has shown the free-world that all of mankind is under the threat of demented multi-billionaire globalist oligarchs and the evil corporate and state actors that support them. The only question that now remains is: Will we survive their threat to take control of every aspect of our lives?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID