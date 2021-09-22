Davis: More Women Will Be Appointed

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis confirmed that more women ministerial appointments will come once his Cabinet is fully constituted today.

The remaining ministers are expected to be sworn in during a ceremony at 10am.

So far, Englerston MP-elect Glenys Hanna Martin has been the only woman to receive a Cabinet portfolio. She was sworn in as Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training on Monday. “In respect to my Cabinet, hopefully we’ll have them all finished tomorrow,” Mr Davis said yesterday following a tour of the conditions at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Asked if this meant more women at the Cabinet table,