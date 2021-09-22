Pharmacists Eye Expansion Into Covid-19 Vaccinations

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association’s (BPA) president yesterday said drug prices are starting to “settle” due to increased options being made available to distributors.

Shantia McBride told Tribune Business that due to local wholesalers finding other suppliers drug prices are starting to “settle” in The Bahamas, making it easier for patients to afford their medicines.

Ms McBride said: “We have gotten familiar with those drugs that have increased, and we’re still seeing fluctuations, but for the most part everything is settling but not decreasing. Everything is getting mixed up, I think.

“Some prices that we assume may be going down are becoming more costly, so it’s just a matter of us seeing changes that we’re becoming familiar with.”

There was no dramatic increase in drug prices last year despite pharmacists registering “medicine scarcity” concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms McBride said that while prices did rise somewhat, the trend has not continued into 2021.

And ordering supplies from distributors who have “opened up their supply product listing” is also having an impact.

Ms McBride added: “So now we have been seeing companies providing more, which is good. So what you possibly would only find at one wholesaler, there are now options at different distributors. That’s what I mean when I say we are becoming more familiar, because when I could have only gotten a specific drug from one supplier, I now have the option price wise.”

Bahamian consumers have been responding to generic drugs more favourably as the COVID-19 pandemic has “opened up” conversations on healthcare, allowing pharmacists to talk with patients and engendering more trust in the process.

Ms McBride said: “By staying healthy, if patients are on medication, then we now allow them to just go from staying healthy from COVID-19 with the vitamins and all of that to knowing to continue their medication.

“If they couldn’t afford it then we have options for them price wise with different brands that they can take. So the conversation now extends from COVID-19 into their general health with different ailments that they have with the different conditions that they may have.”

Ms McBride said the BPA is now looking to “expand” its practice by offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and is assisting the government in doing that. “There are pharmacists who are being trained now on immunisation, so we are expanding the role we have in the country to help,” Ms McBride said.

“So now with basic wellness programmes, patient and medication management, you will also be able to have pharmacists give basic eye exams and medication therapy treatment, which is where we guide you through your medication, making sure you come in for your regular checks like glucose and blood pressure so we can forward that on to your physician.”