Doctors ‘Hopeful’ After Meeting With New Pm

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

CONSULTANT Physicians Staff Association President Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler says the group feels hopeful after discussions with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

She said senior doctors are optimistic that the talks on Tuesday was a precursor for what is to come over the next several years.

“We were invited to the meeting,” Dr Pinder-Butler said. “We have had discussions as it relates to being more involved in the processes so we are hopeful that will materialise.

“We feel as if it’s important for the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to meet with the persons at the ministry who might have been advising the (former) Minister of Health and (former) Prime Minister. We do know that perhaps some recommendations that were made were not necessarily recommendations that were received by that grouping as well, but we are mindful of all of that going forward.”

Open dialogue is welcomed by all stakeholders in the fight against COVID- 19, she said.

“I think that most of the unions that were present, we felt that way. In the first instance we welcome open dialogue to share our concerns and recommendations across the table and so we thought the meeting represented a way forward and we are hopeful that it is indicative of what will be in the future.

“If not, we will be disappointed, but nonetheless it doesn’t stop us. We have said we have been working through various governments so the work never stops, the fight will continue.”

Asked whether the CPSA has taken a position on the new curfew which has been rolled back to 11.59pm, she said senior doctors had mixed feelings.

However, Dr Pinder-Butler cautioned Bahamians to not let a little freedom cost them their health and safety.

“Certainly, I want to encourage all Bahamians to please be mindful that we’re still very much in a serious COVID pandemic in this country and do not allow what I have heard several times persons expressing that its freedom to cause them to let their guards down and that is always the fear.

“Please continue to wear your masks, avoid crowds, wash your hands, social distance. All those things are important. Get the vaccine because we don’t want this to continue on beyond what is necessary. So, I think the main thing is for all of us to take personal responsibility, which is something that we’ve been really asking everyone to be mindful about.”