Pastor Tribute

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has offered condolences to the family of local religious leader Rev Timothy Stewart.

“I am indeed saddened to learn of the passing of a giant in the international religious community, a consequential national leader, a community leader and builder and a supporter of the progressive movement, the Rev Timothy Stewart,” Mr Davis said in a statement yesterday.

Rev Stewart was a long-serving pastor of the historic Bethel Baptist Church. He also served as the international head of the Progressive National Baptist Convention and the Bethel Baptist Union of churches locally. He died last week.

“In those capacities, Rev Stewart provided a global platform for the collective voices of The Bahamas and the Caribbean to be heard on not only religious matters, but secular issues affecting the developing world,” Mr Davis said.

“He is noted and widely celebrated for his civic and humanitarian work in Over-the-Hill communities, especially the iconic community of Bain Town and Grant’s Town.

“His passing brings to an end an important era in servant leadership. As he goes with God, the Progressive Liberal Party thanks Rev Timothy Stewart for his service and vast contributions to nation building during his earthly sojourn. He will be sorely missed.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bethel Baptist Church reflected on Rev Stewart’s legacy.

“At the young age of 26, Pastor Stewart took over the pulpit of our historic Bethel Baptist Church and for almost 39 years led with love, care, wisdom, and divine direction,” the church said.

“Dr Stewart faithfully served the Progressive National Baptist Convention for over three decades, making history in 2018. He was the first president from the international region in Progressive’s 60-year history.

“We grieve not in despair but with hope that we shall meet again.”

Rev Stewart leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and children Timothy, Michael, and Gardner Calvin.