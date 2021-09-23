Police Chief ‘Elated’ At Return Of Officers

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle said he was “elated” to announce yesterday that three assistant commissioners who had been reassigned will return to active duty on Monday.

The officers are Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander, Assistant Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux, and Assistant Commissioner Kendal Strachan.

“I am extremely pleased to have these officers rejoin the ranks and become a part of my executive team as we continue to address the scourge of crime, drugs and the proliferation of firearms on our streets,” Commissioner Rolle said in a statement last night.

“These men are well respected and hold a wealth of knowledge and experience which will definitely be an asset to the team.

“Notably, Clayton Fernander has extensive experience in criminal investigations and operations; Leamond Deleveaux has vast experience in policing throughout the Force; and Kendal Strachan has extensive experience in criminal investigations, both locally and internationally where he is well respected.

“I enthusiastically welcome these honourable men to make a positive and impactful difference in our country as we rebuild and move forward in creating safer communities throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The three senior officers were among those who were directed to take vacation leave in 2019. Although the former Minnis administration justified the vacation policy by citing fiscal measures, the officers believed that the administration simply wanted to sideline them.

When their vacation leave ended, they were sent on special assignments for a year.

In March, The Tribune reported that Commissioner Rolle issued letters to the three officers that extended their “special assignment” at various government ministries for a further two years.

At the time, one of the officers labelled the treatment as disrespect.

Their attorney was Wayne Munroe, QC, who is the newly appointed national security minister. After he was sworn in this week, Mr Munroe advised that the men would be returning to the police force, but said the decision had nothing to do with him as he had just assumed his portfolio.