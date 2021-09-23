Small Step Forward As Five Women In Cabinet

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ELEVEN ministers were sworn in yesterday to round out Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis’ Cabinet which now has five women around the table.

The group sworn in yesterday includes a mixture of experienced hands and new figures and brings the Davis Cabinet to 22, making it larger than the Cabinet former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis appointed in 2017.

The new ministers include Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe; Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell; Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller; Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.

Other appointees are Minister of State for the Environment Basil McIntosh, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles Laroda; Minister of State for Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle; Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming and Minister of State for Education, Technical and Vocational Training Zane Lightbourne.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony, Mr Davis committed his administration to building a “lasting legacy” that will benefit all Bahamians.

He also said his team of experienced and new parliamentarians has already started to demonstrate the type of skills and expertise needed to help chart the nation towards recovery.

Mr Davis said such qualities can be seen in newly appointed Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe. The West End and Bimini MP served as minister of tourism in two Christie administrations.

“It is because of his deep knowledge and lengthy experience of government, that I have appointed him as Minister of Social Services and Urban Development,” Mr Davis said yesterday at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

“Mr Wilchcombe’s vast governmental experience and knowledge of the mechanisms of government will enable him to ensure that people don’t fall through the cracks,” Mr Davis said. “We must do everything possible to look out for the vulnerable, and those most in need.”

He said Mr Bell will also apply the same standards of excellence during his tenure at the Ministry of Labour and Immigration.

Mr Bell, a former senator, was Minister of State of National Security in the last Christie administration.

“Labour relations are at an all-time low. In all things related to jobs, employment and labour relations, we will put Bahamians first,” he added.

As for Mr Miller, the newly appointed Environment and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Davis said he “will bring the strong sense of purpose for which he has become so noted in recent years.”

He echoed similar comments for Mrs Coleby-Davis, who he praised as a woman with great fearlessness.

Ms Moxey, he added, will also bring her years of wisdom, innovation and experience to the Grand Bahama community, which, two years later, is still trying to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

“Ms Ginger Moxey is ideally-suited for the job. She will bring to bear her unique combination of executive experience at the Grand Bahama Port Authority, her track record of entrepreneurial success, and deep ties to the Grand Bahama community,” he also said.

Speaking about Mr Bowleg, Mr Davis recognised him as a “legendary coach” with decades long experience. He said the new minister will play a key role in the development of the country’s creative economy.

The prime minister also highlighted the achievements of Mr Laroda, Mrs Glover-Rolle, Ms Rahming and Mr Lightbourne – who he said will also play instrumental roles in their respective ministries.

The Davis-led Cabinet is slightly larger than the previous administration, which had 19 ministers. Asked about his Cabinet size, Mr Davis told reporters he wanted more “hands on deck” given the enormous challenges facing the country.

“I know everyone is trying to distract from our job at hand,” he said when asked about the issue. “The enormity of the task at hand is what caused me to select the number of persons that I have. I have additional parliamentary secretaries to be sworn into tomorrow (today). It is to reflect the enormity of challenges I have and all hands are need on deck.”

As for why he did not appoint a minister to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, which was created by Dr Minnis, Mr Davis said: “That is why I appointed Basil McIntosh to the Ministry of Environment. With his background in structural engineering and civil engineering and understanding of the resiliency that we require for all, he is in there.

“(So), the elements of that ministry is going to be falling under the Office of the Prime Minister.”

Cabinet ministers who were sworn in on Monday include Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Senator Ryan Pinder; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell; Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears; Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe; Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville; Minister of Economic Affairs Senator Michael Halkitis; Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting; Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin; and Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper was sworn in last week.

Mr Davis is also a part of the Cabinet, but has yet to announce a substantive role. A minister of finance has not yet been appointed.