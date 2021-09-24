151 Haitian Migrants Apprehended On Thursday Night

WHILE enroute to Inagua with a group of Haitian migrants who were apprehended on Thursday afternoon, another group of 151 migrants were apprehended late Thursday night.

The apprehension was a joint effort by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Operation Turks and Caicos Bahamas (OPBAT) operatives.

Shortly after 8pm, HMBS Bahamas, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Alexis Brown, was transporting 70 migrants when they spotted a Haitian sloop five miles west of Inagua. With the assistance of OPBAT operatives, the RBDF vessel was able to positively locate the sloop.

Further investigation of the Haitian sloop uncovered 151 migrants (123 males, 28 females) onboard, who all appeared to be in fair health.

With the assistance of the RBDF maritime unit in Inagua, this latest group of migrants were also taken to Matthew Town and handed over to immigration officials for processing.

This makes a total of 307 Haitian migrants apprehended within a 48-hour span.