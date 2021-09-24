Culmer Blasts ‘Gussie Mae’ Cabinet

FREE National Movement chairman Carl Culmer criticised the Davis administration’s “Gussie Mae” Cabinet, which he says contradicts the Progressive Liberal Party’s promises of fiscal prudence.

Twenty-two Cabinet ministers are a part of the Davis Cabinet while seven members of Parliament were sworn in as parliamentary secretaries yesterday, prompting concern from the FNM.

“Today, several more individuals joined the already crowded field of PLP MPs that have been appointed by the prime minister to either serve in the Cabinet or as parliamentary secretary,” Mr Culmer said in a statement.

“Despite their bogus pandering to the less fortunate and an already struggling middle-class during the most recent electoral campaign, and multiple promises of fiscal prudence and conservatism, I note another ‘Gussie Mae’ PLP Cabinet has been formed.

“This prime minister has seemingly appointed the largest Cabinet in the nation’s history with some 22 individuals comprising the executive branch of government. An additional seven PLP members of Parliament have been appointed as parliamentary secretaries. I implore the FNM’s parliamentary team to be bold, courageous, and steadfast in holding the executive branch to account as they are now the only opposing voices in the House of Assembly with very few PLP backbenchers in existence and having a strong voice on behalf of the Bahamian public.”

Mr Culmer also said Mr Davis has already shown the Bahamian public that “he will not abide by the meaningless words delivered in his flowery speeches where he promised to govern for all Bahamians,” saying there are already numerous claims of victimisation of people who do not support the PLP.

“One week has passed since the Bahamian people decided to elect the PLP, and within this timeframe several persons have already been summarily dismissed from their jobs during some of the most challenging economic times in our nation’s history,” he said. “Is this governance for all? Is this caring and compassionate leadership?

“This is the administration that promised to not only govern for all Bahamians despite party affiliation. They made an impassioned campaign to the Bahamian public that they would ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected and have a safety net. It is only reasonable to assume that the intent is to take care of these Bahamians through the use of unemployment benefits, as the Davis administration has already sent scores of persons to the unemployment line,” he alleged.

“While I would want to wish this administration well as they endeavour to begin their term in office, it is critical to outline that certain promises made have already met their speedy demise and the sun has apparently already set on the so-called ‘new day’ that was pledged to the Bahamian people.”

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell responded to allegations of victimisation in the Office of the Prime Minister, saying while he did not know the specifics, all political appointees were asked to submit resignations as a matter of routine after the Davis administration was elected.