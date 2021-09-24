Darville: Drop In Cases May Be Result Of Low Testing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville urged Bahamians not to become overly optimistic about the slight drop in recent COVID-19 infections, saying the declining numbers could be a result of low virus testing.

His comments came as the country recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional virus deaths on Wednesday. The day before saw 91 cases recorded, while 39 cases were reported on Monday and 34 on Sunday. The country now has a total of 20,490 cases, 1,639 of which are still active. There have also been 522 COVID deaths confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

In its September 22 dashboard, the Ministry of Health reported that 10 people had died from the virus between September 8 and September 19.

Three of the victims were from Grand Bahama while the remaining seven were New Providence residents. Their ages range from 44 to 82.

Speaking about the nation’s COVID-19 situation yesterday, Dr Darville admitted that officials have seen some positive signs that cases may be decreasing in the country, but said more data is needed to determine this fact.

Notwithstanding this, he said it’s still important for Bahamians to not let their guards down as the drop in numbers could be a result of decreased testing.

“We’re seeing signs that the cases may be falling, but we are mindful not to be too optimistic at this time because that may be a direct result of lack of testing so we have to get the facts together and put the puzzle together that revolves around the science and then we will be pleased to allow the media to know where we’re at and to allow the Bahamian people to understand the situation,” Dr Darville told reporters before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

On the campaign trail, the Progressive Liberal Party promised that once elected, it would stabilise the country’s COVID situation through increased testing, and expanded contact tracing, among other things.

Earlier this week, Dr Darville told reporters the government is ready to activate its ten-point COVID action plan, which includes offering free COVID testing to Bahamians. He said the government is in the process of negotiations with companies as it seeks to implement free COVID-19 testing.