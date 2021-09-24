Davis ‘Discomfort’ At End Of Ceremony

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis experienced “a bout of discomfort” at the end of a ceremony where parliamentary secretaries were sworn in at Baha Mar yesterday.

A statement from the Progressive Liberal Party said this discomfort came as a result of a combination of his “routine medication and missing his morning meal.”

The statement said after the event, Mr Davis left for home and quickly recovered from the discomfort. Mr Davis later chaired his administration’s first Cabinet meeting at 2pm yesterday.

“He thanks all those who have expressed a concern,” the PLP’s statement said.