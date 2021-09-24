Davis: Vat Cut Coming - Once The Dust Settles

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.met

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration will work on implementing campaign promises such as increased minimum wage and reducing value added tax to ten percent “as soon as the dust settles”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he noted the administration has to put certain things in place.

“As soon as the dust settles,” Mr Davis said.

“We are still putting our government and pieces together as soon as we get to the actual business of governing, which requires a structure to be put in place, meaning the proper personnel, you’ll see us complying with the promises we made.”

The Progressive Liberal Party’s 10-point plan in its Blueprint for Change includes a promise of a reduction of VAT and the recommendation to the National Tripartite Council that it move towards a minimum wage of $250 per week. The PLP has also promised to build a new hospital.

The opposition Free National Movement has poured water on some of the promises, saying the country’s finances and economic situation will make them difficult to achieve. On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis called the pledge to build a new hospital “impossible.”

Asked to respond to this, Mr Davis said, “I’m not going to be engaged in any criticism of what we can and cannot do, just watch and see.”

Asked what he thought about the FNM’s council giving Dr Minnis the go-ahead to stay on as party leader until a new leader emerges from a convention in November, Mr Davis made it clear he is not involving himself in the FNM’s “internal issues” and will not be distracted.

This comes after the party suffered a crushing loss in the general election and, according to party insiders, Marco City MP-elect Michael Pintard was seen as the frontrunner to succeed Dr Minnis for leadership.

The prime minister did not seem fazed when asked about Dr Minnis leading the party in opposition.

“That is their challenge. I’m not going to get involved in their internal issues. We have work to do . There’s much work to do. This country is in dire straits, both economically and from a health crisis. Our health infrastructure is collapsing and we need to address these issues. I’m not going to be distracted by what they’re doing.”