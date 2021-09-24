‘Funds Needed For Covid Fight’: Darville Warns That Health System Needs Money In A Hurry

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said there is a need for emergency funding for the public healthcare system as it grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Darville was appointed health and wellness minister during a swearing-in ceremony at Baha Mar on Monday. Since the appointment, Dr Darville told reporters he has visited several healthcare facilities and held numerous meetings with health officials to get a better idea of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“My initial assessment is we have a lot of work to do and there’s definitely a need for emergency funding,” he said yesterday.

“We have some of our suppliers as well as individuals involved in the fight who need to be paid and the prime minister has instructed me to find out exactly what is happening on the ground and I have done that.

“I have a few more places to visit. I intend to visit the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and then do a cross the island tour of our clinics to see where we’re at and how we can bring relief to those residents and healthcare professionals on those islands.”

Dr Darville said officials are hoping to move swiftly to address all health-related concerns and get the COVID-19 situation under control.

He said his team has already identified a “potential” place to house additional beds for COVID patients and are working to increase manpower in public health.

“Everywhere we go, we realise that our staff are overworked,” he continued. “Some of them are extremely exhausted and we find shortages with our nurses, sometimes with our physicians as well as our other healthcare professionals. We don’t want to leave them out.

“Our lab services are also lacking so we have to look at where we are financially and begin to start the process to improve the manpower resources at these facilities so that we will be better able to move at a rapid rate and get our COVID situation as well as to improve upon our primary healthcare facilities.”

He also said the Davis administration is committed to building a new hospital.

“The need for a new hospital is paramount. I can tell you this much,” Dr Darville added. “Under this administration, we will be moving very rapidly to address that additional need while at the same time doing the necessary renovations and improvements at our current tertiary facilities, so I do agree that we need to improve upon what we have while we begin to lay solid plans to construct a new facility here in New Providence as well as in Grand Bahama.”