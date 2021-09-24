Gov’T Urged: Free Bahamians From ‘Oppressive Governance’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A prominent businessman has urged that all Bahamians be “freed from the burdens of oppressive governance” as he called on the new administration to “peel back” the red tape confronting entrepreneurs.

Ethric Bowe, who played a key role in seeking compensation for businesses impacted by the New Providence Road Improvement Project one decade ago, told Tribune Business in a messaged response to this newspaper’s inquiries that Prime Minister Philip Davis must “remove barriers to business and promote opportunities at every level”.

Warning that it was “not morning yet” for The Bahamas, the Advanced Technical Enterprises chief said this nation was still faced by “rampant corruption” and a national debt that, at $10.4bn, now exceeds the economy’s size.

While congratulating Mr Davis on his election success, Mr Bowe called on his government to “start on the right foot” and avoid handing out contracts to favoured persons so that the Bahamian economy can be made “more fair” and converted into a meritocracy.

While not citing any specific incidents or evidence, he blasted: “We still have rampant corruption in place and coming into place. Our national debt has not been paid. We are still vulnerable to COVID-19 and [general election night] did not help. We still have rising food prices while poor people suffer... The problems we had yesterday are still here.

“We need to reform our economy and government to move this country forward. We need to control corruption. We urgently need a productive civil service. We have no time to tarry. Let us start on the right foot. Brave is not Jesus. This administration, just like the previous administration, will need our co-operation and support for all of us to enjoy success.

“The Bahamas cannot work properly until the wealth of the Commonwealth is more common. We also need to make productivity and good service more common.”

Warming to his earlier themes, Mr Bowe added: “Corruption has been a significant element of government for many administrations. We must act to deal with corruption from the outset. The systemic corruption must be rooted out.

“We need to forego vengeance on supporters of the FNM. We are all Bahamians. We are one people. In many instances, we are family. We must eliminate the urge to start giving out stupid contracts. We must eliminate the practices of giving taxi plates and bus plates to ‘special people’. We need to be very liberal in releasing the drivers without taking back plates.”

Mr Bowe called for the minimum wage to be increased to $10 per hour, or $400 per week based on a $40 hour work week, which is almost double the present $210 per week and well above new administration’s proposal for $250 per week.

Many in the private sector will likely resist such a sharp hike, but he said: “We must act to make our economy more fair. The minimum wage should be increased to $10 per hour while we figure out the formula for establishing a living minimum wage. We must act to help the poor while encouraging the poor to become consistently productive. We need to confirm and support the right to work and an honest living.”

Also calling for “common sense reform” at the Immigration Department, along with new hospitals for Nassau and Freeport, Mr Bowe added: “Most of all we need to be free from the burdens of oppressive governance. We have to peel back all these laws and regulations which make it difficult for Bahamians to make it in The Bahamas. We need to make The Bahamas a safe place....

“Good, honest leadership is required. Local government is urgently needed. We must not get intoxicated by power. We have to focus and create a meritocracy. Fair competition is important. We do not need a new day. We are long overdue a better day.”

Urging Mr Davis to “make a positive difference in this country’s future history”, Mr Bowe added: “We do not want to be saying ‘Brave is the worst prime minister ever’. Whatever you focus on grows. Focus every day on how we can serve and improve the lives of the people who pay the salaries.”