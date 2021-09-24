Hubert Minnis Sworn In As Leader Of Opposition

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was sworn in as leader of the official opposition on Friday.

The event took place at the Office of the Governor General.

On September 16, the Free National Movement suffered a crushing defeat at the polls, winning only seven out of 39 seats.

At yesterday’s event, all of the party’s elected members, except for Central Grand Bahama MP-elect Iram Lewis, were present.

On the sidelines of the event, Dr Minnis said the group will be an effective opposition despite its size.

“Little axe can cut down big tree. I have a very powerful opposition group. . .Michael Pintard, Kwasi Thompson, Adrian White, Adrian Gibson—I have a very powerful and effective group,” he said.

On Wednesday, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer revealed that the party’s council agreed to let Dr Minnis remain leader of the party until a new leader emerges from a convention in November.

The meeting followed the FNM executive committee’s decision to recommend to the council that Dr Minnis remain leader during the transition period. Dr Minnis had told committee members that he will hold on to his Killarney seat and has no plans to resign from the House of Assembly.

On Friday, Dr Minnis said he hopes the new administration will keep the policies he implemented to give Bahamians a better life and implement his promised universal school lunch programme—which he had announced on the campaign trail that he would introduce if re-elected.

“We had a plan in terms of pre-schooling, which we’ve introduced free. I would like that to be maintained because we know that pre-schooling is very important for quality of life and outcome. We would like them to keep and implement the universal lunch programme.

“I know what it’s like to go to school without lunch, without breakfast, that affects you,” Dr Minnis said.

Photos: Letisha Henderson/BIS