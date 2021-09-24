New Government Holds Its First Cabinet Meeting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration held its first Cabinet meeting at the Tradewinds Building yesterday.

The meeting came after 11 ministers were sworn into office Wednesday to complete Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis’ Cabinet, which also has five women around the table. The group includes a mixture of experienced hands and new figures and brings the Davis Cabinet to 22, making it larger than the Cabinet former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had appointed in 2017.

Before yesterday’s meeting, Mr Davis thanked his colleagues for accepting their ministerial appointments and also reminded them of the hard work ahead.

“The task ahead of us is momentous as the challenges that’s facing us is almost overbearing,” he told Cabinet members yesterday. “But we accepted this challenge because we are up to it and I am confident that each and every one of you around this table is up to that task.

“We have a health crisis and I have asked Dr (Merceline) Dahl-Regis to join us in our first meeting to update us on what’s happening with (the) COVID pandemic because unless we get that under control, everything else is next. We have the economic crisis — that too has to be addressed. We have to find a way to balance our handling of the virus with ensuring that our economy is not further damaged by what we do going forward.”

Dr Dahl-Regis is the head of the National Vaccine Consultative Committee.

Mr Davis also pledged transparency and accountability in his administration, insisting that his government will keep the public informed about their plans for the country.

“We are a progressive government and what we intend to do is to ensure that we move this country forward and solve these problems,” he added.