Desperate - And Heading Our Way: Haitian Crisis Sees Flood Of Refugees Risking Their Lives To Reach Bahamas

GRIM and dire circumstances in Haiti have forced citizens to migrate across treacherous seas in search of a better life, a local community leader told The Tribune yesterday.

According to Frank Racine, large numbers of people are leaving Haiti due to worsened conditions following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise back in July and then an earthquake last month that killed 2,200 people.

More than 900 Haitians have been taken into custody from Bahamian waters since Wednesday. While this indicates a clear uptick in apprehensions, officials had previously warned that the circumstances in Haiti could trigger such an occurrence.

“The problem is we have had a big issue in Haiti since July 17 when our President got assassinated,” Mr Racine said. “After that we had an earthquake affecting three towns. So now a lot of people have no work, they have nowhere to live.

“People are leaving right now to come to Nassau because they are looking for their security. These people right now have no security, no Prime Minister, just nothing.

“The economy is bad because people can’t come to invest money, everything is closed, people are getting kidnapped. Any second you walk on the road you get kidnapped. So, the two major reasons, security and the economy, are the main problems.

“They are killing, they (are) chapping, they (are) kidnapping so all of that is on you. We are in trouble. That’s why people are leaving and looking for someplace to live a little better. That is why people are coming at this time.”

Mr Racine continued: “It’s just a really, really, bad situation. Our President got killed and people can’t get any justice so more problems have happened. People don’t even want to send their kids to school. If you get your daughter and send her to school, she could get kidnapped. Those people ask for big money.

This is the kind of country we have now.”

He said he was of the view that the situation could see change if governments of both The Bahamas and Haiti work together to aid those needing help.

The community activist said restrictions on Haitians wanting to leave the country legally could be relaxed and means to help them economically once they arrive in the country could be developed.

“You need a few visas, three visas to get the Bahamian visa. This one is too hard. Maybe it could be two countries that have a relationship, two CARICOM countries, otherwise it’s too hard on the people. If you ask me to have a US visa, what do I need a Bahamian visa for? They could make it easier. Or if you are my friend, a Bahamian citizen I could ask you to apply for me. You have to make sure they are leaving after they finish visiting. The government could work together and make sure they leave.

“Plus, they could open the country to allow the Haitians to bring their stuff to sell and they could make some money, send their kids to school and take care of their family.

“This could help to slow them coming on the boats every second.”

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said more than 400 migrants were detained Sunday after their vessel sank in the Ragged Island chain.

On Saturday, 195 Haitian migrants were apprehended in two separate incidents.

On Saturday morning, a sloop carrying 50 Haitians was intercepted off Inagua. Later in the day, a sloop was spotted in the Ragged Island chain. Marines aboard an RBDF ship discovered 145 migrants on board.

The RBDF said that on Thursday evening, while on the way to Inagua with a group of 70 migrants, who were apprehended earlier in the day, marines aboard the HMBS Bahamas spotted another sloop just five miles west of Inagua with 151 Haitians on board.

On Wednesday, authorities apprehended 86 Haitian migrants off Inagua.