Govt Steps In To Assist Grand Bahama Accident Victim’S Care

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE government has helped a Grand Bahama man who was seriously injured in an industrial accident on Friday to receive emergency medical surgery in New Providence at Doctors Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the circumstance was critical and required immediate intervention at “the ministerial level” so that the public patient could have access to an essential medical procedure at the private health facility to save his life.

He said Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama was not able to provide the care needed to treat the patient.

“Many of you understand that we do not have the capability to deal with neurologic cases here on the island of Grand Bahama,” he said on Sunday. “In this particular case, we have a young man who needs to be airlifted to the PMH and ICU is presently full.”

Cameron Pennington, 24, was injured while inflating a tyre on a heavy-duty dump truck. The tyre exploded and he sustained injuries to the head and right leg.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on Friday. He was taken to RMH for medical treatment.

His family issued a plea on social media requesting financial assistance so that he could get the necessary medical treatment he needs.

Dr Darville said when he learned of the situation he came down to Freeport to assist in the matter.

“The government has stepped in on behalf of the family to address the financial needs of this family to have the procedures done. We worked out logistics and activated those protocols for it to happen,” he explained.

“It is out of the ordinary because the policy is clear, moving patients from the public health care system to private health care system is not the responsibility of the government, but in this particular case it is an emergency case and we need to move immediately to assist this family.

“I am here today because arrangements needed to be made for him to leave Grand Bahama and go to Doctors Hospital where doctors are available to do the necessary procedures to stabilise and address the situation at hand.”

Dr Darville said he came to Freeport to clarify any misconceptions associated with the case.

He said the young man’s case was well managed and thanked the doctors and nurses for a job well done.

He said time was of the essence.

“We could not wait any longer and intervention at ministerial level was necessary to find the mechanism and financial support in order for this to be accomplished.”

He noted the young man’s case and similar cases demonstrate the need for the catastrophic care component of National Health Insurance to be implemented.

“During the campaign, the PLP articulated our plan on the way forward for NHI, and one of the things we said during this term in office we will move to implement the catastrophic component of NHI,” Dr Darville said.

He noted the primary health care component has been going extremely well.

He said a limited amount of services are provided in the public healthcare system.

“We must be able to do a better job to give those who are in dire need of emergency services an opportunity to access them even though they may not have the resources to do it and we believe NHI is the avenue and mechanism to be able to do it,” he said.

“And so, here it is in my fifth or sixth day in office, I am confronted with a situation that clearly defines the fact that catastrophic health insurance is essential. We cannot and will not allow our people who need emergency medical service to do cookouts. We have to find a better way to provide these essential services to improve outcomes and to give common people who do not have the resources and opportunity for essential services they need.”

Roman Pennington, Mr Pennington’s brother, thanked Dr Darville and the hospital administration team for stepping in to assist.

“I want to thank (them) for stepping in, and to Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey for reaching out to us and helping us save my brother’s life. I also want to thank Dr Humes who was very helpful and the hospital team,” he said.

He asked people to keep his brother in their prayers.