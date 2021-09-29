Man Found Dead In Pool Of Blood In Big Yard Shooting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was left dead after a shooting incident on Windsor Lane yesterday.

He is the fourth person killed since Sunday.

Police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the victim appeared to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving a call of a shooting in a community that is known locally as the “Big Yard”.

“On the arrival of the first responders, they went to one of the apartment blocks and at the door they met a male lying on the ground in a pool of blood,” ASP Peters said.

“When they examined the body there appeared to have been wounds consistent with gunshots.”

He said initial investigations indicate the victim was sitting on a porch when a shooter came from behind the building on the southern side and fatally wounded him.

He said the victim appears to be a resident of the Windsor Lane community.

“We cannot say what it could be related to,” ASP Peters said when asked if the matter is connected to previous homicides.

This incident comes after a deadly Sunday in which three homicides occurred. Asked what he thinks is behind the rash of homicides, ASP Peters pointed to the problem of firearms.

“The issue today, as we will continue to say, is the proliferation of firearms on the streets,” he said.

“Each citizen who (is) aware of persons in possession of these firearms are responsible for the events that happen. If you know and you did not do something about it or say something about it you are equally as responsible for what occurred today because you as a citizen should have said something so that something could have been done on your behalf and this perhaps might have been avoided.

“We encourage you again to call the police where you know individuals are brandishing firearms, conducting illicit activities in communities where your lives are going to be placed (in danger) or the lives of your family are going to be endangered.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 502- 9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).