Munroe: We Can Handle Influx Of Haitian Migrants

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe, QC, yesterday expressed confidence in local law enforcement agencies’ capability to protect the country’s borders against any influx of Haitian sloops after hundreds of migrants were recently apprehended in Bahamian territory.
“As National Security Minister, I have purview over the defence force and the police force,” Mr Munroe said.
“I don’t run the defence force and the police force. We have very competent police officers and marines and officers doing that. There’s cooperation between multilateral agencies down in the southern Bahamas and off the southern Bahamas,” he told reporters when asked about his ministry’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
“The US Coast Guard has patrol craft out there and aircraft. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has patrol craft out there and aircraft and recently, the Royal Bahamas Police Force safe boat was involved in migrant interdiction.”
Since Wednesday, more than 900 Haitians have been taken into custody from Bahamian waters in separate incidents.
The majority of those nationals are being housed in Inagua, while others have been sent to New Providence for further processing.
It is expected the group will be returned to their home country by the end of the week, according to Immigration Minister Keith Bell, who said repatriation exercises could begin as early as today.
The uptick in illegal migration to The Bahamas comes as civil unrest and political turmoil continues to mount in Haiti following last month’s devastating earthquake and the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July.
Yesterday, Mr Munroe called the current crisis in Haiti “unfortunate” and said due to worsening conditions there, it is likely more migrants will travel to The Bahamas in the days ahead.
“It is an unfortunate situation in Haiti that causes Haitians to wish to migrate to other countries. We have seen them doing it to the US through Central America and Mexico of all places. We can expect that until Haiti is fixed, it will continue and our efforts must be to interdict illegal migrants, to process them quickly and then to return them to their home country,” he said.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said more than 400 migrants were detained Sunday after their vessel sank in the Ragged Island chain. A further 144 Haitians were also picked up in Bahamian waters on Sunday, according to Mr Bell.
On Saturday, 195 Haitian migrants were apprehended in two separate incidents.
On Saturday morning, a sloop carrying 50 Haitians was intercepted off Inagua. Later in the day, a sloop was spotted in the Ragged Island chain. Marines aboard an RBDF ship discovered 145 migrants on board.
The RBDF said on Thursday evening, while on the way to Inagua with a group of 70 migrants, who were apprehended earlier in the day, marines aboard HMBS Bahamas spotted another sloop just five miles west of Inagua with 151 Haitians on board.
On Wednesday, authorities apprehended 86 Haitian migrants off Inagua.
According to officials, a number of tests have since been conducted on apprehended migrants for the detection of COVID-19 and other diseases but none of the results so far has created any cause for concern.
“There is among the group, we know that there was some dehydration and one or two other aspects that we’re dealing with what is usually the case when they come across on these long voyages with these crammed vessels and they’re coming from parts of Haiti but we have not come across any case to date that warrants extreme concern that there is COVID among them,” Mr Bell told reporters at a press conference on Monday.
Comments
SP 2 hours ago
Wayne talking out of his arse again. Local law enforcement agencies’ have NEVER been capable of protecting the country’s borders against any influx of Haitian sloops.
How the hell does this nitwit think we became inundated with Haitians already!
In less than two weeks Wayne has lost talked so much bullshyt everyone will question anything else he has to say going forward.
licks2 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
He is young yet in his job. . .he has the potential to be good at this job. . .lets wait a "lil" bit more!!
TalRussell 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Hello! My name is Dionisio "Over-promising & (Under Handling)" James D'Aguilar and I'm Addicted and stuff like that to the trappins' of a man's, we 37, all addressed as, THEE Most Honourable PM.
I'm in recovery, being the very first and only sittin' member of the House for Montagu, ever to have been constituents canned. And canned me after just my 1590th day as Montagu's Red MP, and stuff like that, – Yes?
tribanon 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Wayne Munroe as minister of national security, Fred Mitchell as minister of foreign affairs and Keith Bell as minister of immigration are perhaps the three most dangerous cabinet ministers in our country today from the standpoint of their acceptance, ecouragement and promotion of the ongoing Haitian invasion of our country.
WETHEPEOPLE 47 minutes ago
Invasion, seriously? Im not saying the haitian migration or attempt of such isnt a problem, but lets be mindful of our choice of words. Invasion makes the situation seem narfarious, and that it is not. Its a matter of desperation. Ive read your comments before and i take you for an educated person. So lets keep it 100, and try not to encite the usual bs. That day is over with.
