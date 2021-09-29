Munroe: We Can Handle Influx Of Haitian Migrants

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe, QC, yesterday expressed confidence in local law enforcement agencies’ capability to protect the country’s borders against any influx of Haitian sloops after hundreds of migrants were recently apprehended in Bahamian territory.

“As National Security Minister, I have purview over the defence force and the police force,” Mr Munroe said.

“I don’t run the defence force and the police force. We have very competent police officers and marines and officers doing that. There’s cooperation between multilateral agencies down in the southern Bahamas and off the southern Bahamas,” he told reporters when asked about his ministry’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

“The US Coast Guard has patrol craft out there and aircraft. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has patrol craft out there and aircraft and recently, the Royal Bahamas Police Force safe boat was involved in migrant interdiction.”

Since Wednesday, more than 900 Haitians have been taken into custody from Bahamian waters in separate incidents.

The majority of those nationals are being housed in Inagua, while others have been sent to New Providence for further processing.

It is expected the group will be returned to their home country by the end of the week, according to Immigration Minister Keith Bell, who said repatriation exercises could begin as early as today.

The uptick in illegal migration to The Bahamas comes as civil unrest and political turmoil continues to mount in Haiti following last month’s devastating earthquake and the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe called the current crisis in Haiti “unfortunate” and said due to worsening conditions there, it is likely more migrants will travel to The Bahamas in the days ahead.

“It is an unfortunate situation in Haiti that causes Haitians to wish to migrate to other countries. We have seen them doing it to the US through Central America and Mexico of all places. We can expect that until Haiti is fixed, it will continue and our efforts must be to interdict illegal migrants, to process them quickly and then to return them to their home country,” he said.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said more than 400 migrants were detained Sunday after their vessel sank in the Ragged Island chain. A further 144 Haitians were also picked up in Bahamian waters on Sunday, according to Mr Bell.

On Saturday, 195 Haitian migrants were apprehended in two separate incidents.

On Saturday morning, a sloop carrying 50 Haitians was intercepted off Inagua. Later in the day, a sloop was spotted in the Ragged Island chain. Marines aboard an RBDF ship discovered 145 migrants on board.

The RBDF said on Thursday evening, while on the way to Inagua with a group of 70 migrants, who were apprehended earlier in the day, marines aboard HMBS Bahamas spotted another sloop just five miles west of Inagua with 151 Haitians on board.

On Wednesday, authorities apprehended 86 Haitian migrants off Inagua.

According to officials, a number of tests have since been conducted on apprehended migrants for the detection of COVID-19 and other diseases but none of the results so far has created any cause for concern.

“There is among the group, we know that there was some dehydration and one or two other aspects that we’re dealing with what is usually the case when they come across on these long voyages with these crammed vessels and they’re coming from parts of Haiti but we have not come across any case to date that warrants extreme concern that there is COVID among them,” Mr Bell told reporters at a press conference on Monday.