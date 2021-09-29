‘Parents Must Do Better Job’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a spate of murders, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday there needs to be a greater focus placed on “properly raising our children” to help crack down on crime.

While many have suggested crime could now be on the rise due to relaxed COVID-19 protocols, Mr Munroe rejected the idea.

He said crime is a direct reflection of “poor socialisation” and also suggested it is a result of poor parenting.

“The fact of the matter is that crime is a function of poor socialisation and so you will see that (the) government’s efforts to tackle crime has to do with how you raise your children,” Mr Munroe told reporters before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“Because when you raise your children that they have no compunction in killing somebody and in robbing somebody, the only thing the police can do is apprehend your child and deliver your child to the justice system for your child to be processed. We need to place more emphasis on stopping people becoming criminals because when they become criminals, the police’s job is simply to apprehend them and place them before the court and so we have to take responsibility for our actions and in it taking responsibility for our actions, we have to place more emphasis on properly raising our children.”

His comments come after three separate killings on Sunday. Around noon yesterday, police said they were investigating another homicide.

In the first incident on Sunday, police said they received reports of a shooting on Faith Avenue South off Carmichael Road around 1.30pm.

Police said a man was at his place of employment when he was approached by another armed man who fatally shot him before fleeing the scene in a small vehicle.

About nine hours later, police were alerted to a shooting that occurred on Theodore Lane off Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Upon arrival, responding officers were directed to the body of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. The victim also had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

And in the third incident, shortly before 11pm, police received reports of a stabbing that occurred at the intersection of Cordeaux Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

The victim was taken in a private vehicle, where he later died.

Asked yesterday if he was concerned about the increase in crime now that the curfew has been relaxed, Mr Munroe said: “Well, the general trend for murders is that they happen during the daytime.”

The former Minnis administration had sought to get a handle on crime by implementing new policing strategies and crime fighting technologies, including a multi-agency drone programme.

Mr Munroe was asked if his team had started the process of assessing the initiatives to determine their effectiveness.

He said: “Well, a new day in The Bahamas happened over just about a week and so I’m still being briefed about the contracts that were entered into by the ministry.

“The drone project is one of them that I should have a briefing on tomorrow. It is not yet effective and deployed. It is still being built out as far as I’ve been advised so far and certainly any good technology, any good methods leftover will be continued and that was one of a part of an integrated tool kit that the Commissioner of Police had asked for.”

He was also asked if the government was considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for local law enforcement officers.

But Mr Munroe said the government’s position on the matter remains the same, stressing that no one will be forced to take any vaccine if they choose not to do so.