‘Parents Must Do Better Job’

AFTER a spate of murders, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday there needs to be a greater focus placed on “properly raising our children” to help crack down on crime.
While many have suggested crime could now be on the rise due to relaxed COVID-19 protocols, Mr Munroe rejected the idea.
He said crime is a direct reflection of “poor socialisation” and also suggested it is a result of poor parenting.
“The fact of the matter is that crime is a function of poor socialisation and so you will see that (the) government’s efforts to tackle crime has to do with how you raise your children,” Mr Munroe told reporters before going to a Cabinet meeting.
“Because when you raise your children that they have no compunction in killing somebody and in robbing somebody, the only thing the police can do is apprehend your child and deliver your child to the justice system for your child to be processed. We need to place more emphasis on stopping people becoming criminals because when they become criminals, the police’s job is simply to apprehend them and place them before the court and so we have to take responsibility for our actions and in it taking responsibility for our actions, we have to place more emphasis on properly raising our children.”
His comments come after three separate killings on Sunday. Around noon yesterday, police said they were investigating another homicide.
In the first incident on Sunday, police said they received reports of a shooting on Faith Avenue South off Carmichael Road around 1.30pm.
Police said a man was at his place of employment when he was approached by another armed man who fatally shot him before fleeing the scene in a small vehicle.
About nine hours later, police were alerted to a shooting that occurred on Theodore Lane off Tonique Williams Darling Highway.
Upon arrival, responding officers were directed to the body of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. The victim also had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
And in the third incident, shortly before 11pm, police received reports of a stabbing that occurred at the intersection of Cordeaux Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.
The victim was taken in a private vehicle, where he later died.
Asked yesterday if he was concerned about the increase in crime now that the curfew has been relaxed, Mr Munroe said: “Well, the general trend for murders is that they happen during the daytime.”
The former Minnis administration had sought to get a handle on crime by implementing new policing strategies and crime fighting technologies, including a multi-agency drone programme.
Mr Munroe was asked if his team had started the process of assessing the initiatives to determine their effectiveness.
He said: “Well, a new day in The Bahamas happened over just about a week and so I’m still being briefed about the contracts that were entered into by the ministry.
“The drone project is one of them that I should have a briefing on tomorrow. It is not yet effective and deployed. It is still being built out as far as I’ve been advised so far and certainly any good technology, any good methods leftover will be continued and that was one of a part of an integrated tool kit that the Commissioner of Police had asked for.”
He was also asked if the government was considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for local law enforcement officers.
But Mr Munroe said the government’s position on the matter remains the same, stressing that no one will be forced to take any vaccine if they choose not to do so.
Comments
SP 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
Absolute PURE BULLSHYT! This slick talking lawyer is trying to deflect governments decades of economic stupidity and corruption onto parents!
Wayne must think he is the only individual here that can read.
Anyone that researches the causes of crime in a community will learn crime is closely associated with unemployment, hopelessness, and lack of opportunity. Not parenting!
Talk sense or STFU!
stillwaters 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
What?????but....but....but...I thought y'all said crime was the FNM's fault. What a speedy turnabout.....
Lil242 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
In all honesty he is correct to some extent. The social an economic situation in any nation is the collectiveness of every decision and choice made by every household and the government. The personal choices of every Bahamian whether bad or good effects every inch of society on a economic and social level in some way.
Eg. A young man can choose to go to college and get education. OR He can choose a life crime both of his personal choices effects the country on a social and economic level. The government cant be blame or expected to fix the bad individual choices of persons. Everything the governments does comes with an expense, which the taxpayers pay. I prefer my tax paying dollars to provide free college education for bahamians, instead of feeding the individuals in the Bahamas Correction Facility. No matter the economic situation of a country crime is a choice, many are hopeless, and unemployed due to poor governance but committing crime is a choice.
tribanon 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Munroe knows full well that decades of FNM and PLP governments have created generations of poorly educated, jobless and destitute Bahamians who have found it necessary to resort to crime and even encourage their own children and grandchildren to resort to crime as the only means of their survival. The root cause for the high level of crime in our society properly rests with what the corrupt political PLP and FNM elite have done to our country while greatly enriching themselves and their families.
One 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
People need to know there are opportunities that pay a decent wage. Otherwise, they have to do what they think is necessary to survive.
Ideally, parents would be empowered to help pave a secure and prosperous future for their children. However many parents are fighting for survival themselves. It's up to our largest employer (the Government) to set an example and lead. The things that happen at work translate to home life. If you're lazy and slack at work you're the same at home. If you carry yourself with respect and integrity and the employer values that; then employees will demonstrate those values in public and at home as well.
Unfortunately, generations have been lost and Governent will need to put in extra effort to carry one generation down the right path. Then that generation will automatically program the generation they raise and the cycle will sustain itself.
Until then we're stuck in this cycle and the people can't correct the culture of the community on their own. They need leaders and opportunity.
John 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
He said s now echoing the words of Marvin Dames and Paul Rolle. So maybe they ( National Security) top brass to get together and set out policies to address this issue. And you cannot discredit the effects of gangs, especially in the incidence of murder and turf wars. Get more males in the public school system. Retired police officers and other public service personnel who are not ready to fully hang it all up. Put them is there schools to assist administrators, to offer special classes and to make the male face more present and visible. And on the streets, take the focus from the guy possessing a joint or half to those with firearms. Those instigating violence and unrest. The gangs must be dismantled.
TigerB 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Soon the tribune will start comparing the crime records of the New Day people and the torch people. Then in Parliament the talk will be about who has the lowest crime stats. Not sure Wayne Munroe cut out for this task.
