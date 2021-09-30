Bank Chief Pushes Back On Imminent Debt Default

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A prominent banker yesterday said there are no signs the international capital markets agree with a Caribbean economist that a Bahamian sovereign debt default is imminent.

Gowon Bowe, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) chief executive, told Tribune Business that The Bahamas’ ‘Ba3’ credit rating was still above the ‘C’ territory where most defaults occur while the country’s bondholders were giving “no immediate sense of panic” or sign a sell-off is close.

He pushed back after Marla Dukharan, the former Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) chief economist for the Caribbean, doubled down on her earlier prediction by restating in her monthly newsletter that a Bahamian sovereign debt restructuring and International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjustment programme will occur within the next two years.

“We expect a debt restructure and an IMF programme in the next year or two,” she said. “In June-July 2021, stay-overs (stopover visitors) reached 72 percent of corresponding 2019 levels. Government debt reached $10.356bn at end-June 2021, up 16 percent year-over-year.

“External debt rose 44 percent year-over-year in July 2021 to $4.36bn, providing a boost to international reserves. An [IMF] special drawing rights (SDR) allocation of $174.8m added approximately $247.5m to international reserves in August 2021. International reserves stood at $2.61bn in July 2021, up 32 year-over-year, with usable reserves at $1.31bn.”

While The Bahamas is certainly headed for an IMF adjustment programme and debt default if it fails to rapidly alter course and lower government borrowing, it has not occurred yet. And Mr Bowe argued that Ms Dukharan’s assessment was based on a static, theoretical model that did not allow for government policy changes which could head-off such a catastrophic outcome.

“I’m not being dismissive,” the Fidelity chief told this newspaper of Ms Dukharan’s assertions, “but it’s often overly theoretical and does not have consideration of policy actions that, if not taken, could lead to those outcomes. There are a couple of aspects the Government and knowledgeable persons have to rebut.”

Mr Bowe said a debt default occurred when the Government was unable to either service its debt or repay an issue due to mature, but he added that Ms Dukharan had failed to identify such a “triggering event”. He added: “Our credit rating is not where there is a default of any high probability. Until we get into ‘C’ territory we’re not getting into a high probability of a debt default.”

The Prime Minister has already suggested that his administration would seek to restructure and renegotiate The Bahamas’ debt if the opportunity arises, extending the maturities on existing bond issues and reducing associated interest rates to lower the burden on Bahamian taxpayers. Ms Dukharan’s prediction last year that The Bahamas would suffer a balance of payments crisis and IMF initiative within 12 months has also failed to materialise.

However, Mr Bowe conceded that The Bahamas’ “leaves ourselves exposed” because it does not have the national statistics and fiscal plans that offer “an alternative story to present” to outside observers. “We have to lay out that these are the policies our administration is going to take more comprehensively because the observers, particularly the lenders and creditors, look at how policies work,” he added.

Noting that present yields and interest rates on Bahamian sovereign debt show “no sense of panic or a sell-off” among investors, Mr Bowe said: “We don’t see them pricing in the risk of default. The persons who have the money in the risk are not pricing in a default at the minute.

“We need to get better quality information into the public domain around the statistics and policy actions. We talk about a government’s first 100 days, and what’s going to be critical is a plan of action that is made around how we address the debt-to-GDP ratio and the deficit.

“We as a country need to be calm and not seek to respond to individuals, but respond to the markets and international observers appropriately. The better the response, the better they will price and the better the result will be.”

As a “low-tax jurisdiction”, Mr Bowe argued that The Bahamas still has multiple options to ward-off a debt default. Apart from new and/or increased taxes, hiring and salary freezes in the public sector remain an option, while the sale of government assets and public-private partnerships (PPPs) remain an option.

“There are government assets available for sale that there’s no inventory of,” he said. “Once we have a proper list of government assets, they can be sold to domestic investors.

“Our conversation needs to be around policy actions developed over the next 18 months. The next Budget needs to cover 18 months. Focusing from January to June will be an exercise in futility; we need to focus on the next 18 months.”