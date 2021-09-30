Editorial: Ask Those On Front Line How To Make Food Aid Scheme Better

OBIE Wilchcombe wants to reinvent the wheel.

For more than a year now, people have been receiving food assistance from the government as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left them out of work, out of pocket and out of food.

The need was real. This was a major effort across the country to make sure people survived.

The National Food Distribution Task Force was charged with the duty of ensuring that supply of food kept people going – but the new Minister of Social Services and Urban Development thinks things could be done better.

Improvement is always something to strive for, and should be welcomed. But we hope that lessons learned by those at the sharp end over the past year, getting food to those most in need, will not be lost in the transition.

It’s a huge task. You have to ensure there are multiple distribution centres, because a lot of people can’t travel far, especially if they’re already short of money. There’s no money for gas, for jitney fares. At some of the food giveaways, we have seen people arriving on broken-down old bicycles to be able to get something for their families.

There are others who can’t even get out of their homes – those who are disabled, for example.

Mr Wilchcombe feels that the cost of feeding those in need should not be as much as $800,000 a week – but it’s not the most comforting of messages to hear from the new Social Services Minister that the government is spending too much on feeding people. That sounds like cutting back.

Mr Wilchcombe’s concern he says is “why are we spending an incredible amount of money going through second and third parties when it’s costing the state so much and still not getting as many people the food as I’d like them to have?”

He hints at buying food directly from manufacturers or producers and having warehouses of food – but that of course requires having the warehouse space. Do we need to buy that? Rent it? If so, who from and at how much cost? What security would need to be in place? Are the storage facilities appropriate to stop food from spoiling?

Mr Wilchcombe is hoping to have a new programme ready to replace the task force – which was due to end on October 4 – in two weeks. That’s quick work for a scheme that has to reach so many people, especially if you also have to identify and obtain properties to use for storage and distribution.

By now, we hope the costs of the scheme are already starting to come down as well. The country has opened up more, jobs are being advertised and we hope some of those who have been dependent on the helping hand have been able to start earning salaries again, and have less need for food support.

But we also hope that any scheme that is introduced draws upon the expert knowledge of those who have been helping people all this time.

The previous scheme certainly had its issues. One of the problems facing people was the short notice given on whether the food aid would be extended for extra time, for example, bringing anxiety for those who might be wondering where their next meal might be coming from, only to see the extension confirmed close to the deadline.

Whatever scheme is introduced has to be focused on those in need. We have to understand their situation, their financial and physical difficulties, and meet those the best we can.

If we can do that better, then that would be very welcome. But let’s do it as a team, and draw upon the knowledge of those already doing this, and listen to them to find out what the obstacles are in the way.

The goal is feeding our Bahamian brothers and sisters – and anything we can do to reach that goal is welcome.