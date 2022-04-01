‘Bread Price Rise Shows Need To Remove Vat’

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright MP said a leading wholesaler’s recent announcement about the increase in the cost of locally produced bread further exacerbates the need for the government to remove VAT on breadbasket items.

“It is clear that the disruption in the global supply chain is significantly impacting nations and their citizenry, The Bahamas being among them,” Mr Cartwright said.

“We continue to hear the cries of Bahamians from all sectors of society, particularly average Bahamian households who are struggling and continue to appeal for relief. It is absolutely necessary that individuals and families that have become burdened in the face of global challenges brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the war in Ukraine feel protected by its government in these most difficult and uncertain times.

“Island to island Bahamians are experiencing more economic pressures as never before from the increase in gas prices to food on the shelves to increase of real property tax. This challenge globally, according to economists, will linger for some time and thus the importance of having not only a plan for the way forward, but action geared at bringing relief to the Bahamian people who are finding it increasingly hard to afford everyday items.

“I wish to reiterate that the increased burden on the poor, working class and middle-class Bahamians ought not be ignored and the government can act and must act to bring relief.

“We are strongly calling on the government on behalf of thousands of struggling Bahamian families to remove VAT off breadbasket items,” he said in a statement.

Last month, a representative of Purity Bakery told a media outlet that rising operational costs left it with no choice but to increase the price of its products by five to eight percent.