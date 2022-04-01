Cannabis Draft Legislation To Go To Cabinet This Month

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder has said that draft legislation to govern a cannabis industry in The Bahamas is expected before Cabinet sometime this month.
Mr Pinder said there has been a slight delay as Cabinet was slated to receive the draft last month. However, he did not explain what led to the setback.
“We are just a couple weeks delayed on that,” Mr Pinder told reporters yesterday. “I promised by the end of March. By the end of this week, I hope to have the full benchmark and comments on the legislation that the former administration had attempted to do and then we’ll formulate that through law reform and get that in front of Cabinet.
“We’re probably looking at April to get in front of Cabinet.”
The government said it would introduce a “regulatory framework” for the cannabis industry and expunge the records of young people convicted of minor offences related to use of the drug as part of its five-year legislative agenda.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, while in opposition, expressed full support for both issues and said back in 2020 the Minnis administration should have already addressed the matter of legalising marijuana and expunging the records of people convicted for possessing small amounts.
In January, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said he was of the view that the Family Islands would be ideal to support a cannabis industry.
In a statement at the time, the minister said many Bahamians were already looking for agricultural land to support the growth of cannabis.
His strong support for the industry followed confirmation by Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, that the Davis administration intended to table draft legislation for the legalisation of cannabis in the first quarter of this year.
Comments
tribanon 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
This stupid arse just won't come out and say that the corrupt and incompetent Davis and Cooper led PLP administration is first waiting to see if the U.S. Senate passes an upcoming vote to legalize marijuana induced schizophrenia at the Federal level in the U.S.
And the cartel of automobile insurers in The Bahamas are looking forward to justifying significant increases in automobile and heavy equipment accident insurance rates with all the potheads that will be driving on our roads and operating various kinds of heavy equipment. But our dumb arse AG Pinder is not going to say anything about the many types of additional costs that will come our way as a result of this proposed legislation.
And many studies show we can expect a huge leap in the number of young schizophrenics in our society because their developing brains are especially vulnerable to permant mental illness induced by the heavy usage of many of the stronger types of marijuana available today. We need a cannabis industry like we need a hole in the head!
Topdude 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I often disagree with Tribanon but this is one time that I do agree with him. Quiet as it is kept our country will also be overrun with stoned tourists. And the concern about violence in the schools and neighborhoods will just be talk.
It has been documented that this is a dangerous drug. It will destroy our country. So sad.
