Cannabis Draft Legislation To Go To Cabinet This Month

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder has said that draft legislation to govern a cannabis industry in The Bahamas is expected before Cabinet sometime this month.

Mr Pinder said there has been a slight delay as Cabinet was slated to receive the draft last month. However, he did not explain what led to the setback.

“We are just a couple weeks delayed on that,” Mr Pinder told reporters yesterday. “I promised by the end of March. By the end of this week, I hope to have the full benchmark and comments on the legislation that the former administration had attempted to do and then we’ll formulate that through law reform and get that in front of Cabinet.

“We’re probably looking at April to get in front of Cabinet.”

The government said it would introduce a “regulatory framework” for the cannabis industry and expunge the records of young people convicted of minor offences related to use of the drug as part of its five-year legislative agenda.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, while in opposition, expressed full support for both issues and said back in 2020 the Minnis administration should have already addressed the matter of legalising marijuana and expunging the records of people convicted for possessing small amounts.

In January, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said he was of the view that the Family Islands would be ideal to support a cannabis industry.

In a statement at the time, the minister said many Bahamians were already looking for agricultural land to support the growth of cannabis.

His strong support for the industry followed confirmation by Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, that the Davis administration intended to table draft legislation for the legalisation of cannabis in the first quarter of this year.