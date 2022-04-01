Stem Pilot Programme At Two Grand Bahama Schools

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A STEM pilot programme will be launched at two schools on Grand Bahama on Saturday by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, in partnership with other major stakeholders.

Derek Newbold, chief investment officer at the GBPA, announced on Friday the establishment of the SEED (Stem Empowerment and Educational Development) Programme.

He said the programme will expose young students to some of the disciplines and career opportunities associated with the STEM fields.

The programme will start with a one-day workshop for some 50 students at the Bishop Michael Eldon School and the Sunland Baptist School.

According to Mr Newbold, the seed programme will consist of two tracks - one track focusing on STEM-related fields, and the second on Blockchain Technology and Crypto-asset Management.

He announced that ALIV has come on board as a sponsor.

Trevor Simmons, Business Development Officer at GBPA and SEED Programme coordinator, said the pilot programme caters to students in grades 7 to 9.

“This pilot workshop will allow us to get an idea of the resources and capacity needed to execute at a larger level. In this programme, they will learn how to code a backup sensor on an autonomous vehicle,” he explained.

According to Mr Simmons, the goal is to expand the programme throughout the schools on Grand Bahama.

He said the Principals and Vice Principals Association are aware of the programme and plan to develop it into a year-round curriculum at the schools so students can receive continuous education throughout the year.

“We want them to matriculate into the programme at BTVI. So, the students from grades 7 to 12 when they graduate they would be at an advanced level in understanding STEM concepts,” Mr Simmons said.

“As part of the programme we want to expose them to a variety of STEM programmes, including Blockchain, Fintech, Agri-tech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are just some of the paths we want to introduce to students. We have big plans for the programme, and the pilot is just the beginning,” he said.

Aisha Bowe, founder, and CEO of STEMBoard and LINGO, is one of the major stakeholders and collaborators in the programme.

“We were honoured to support the SEED programme and GB in this innovative step towards equipping their students with the future tools needed to support the industry,” she said.

Bowe, a former NASA Aerospace engineer, said she is the daughter of a Bahamian and is pleased to come board as a partner.

“The future of the Bahamas is in technology; the future of the Bahamas is what is happening here today. And that is allowing students to engage with hardware and software concepts that are used by thousands of students around the world in 10 countries right now,” she said.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to do that with partners. When we started this initiative, before we had a box called LINGO, we had a camp called HACKIT, and it started in Nassau. And Aliv saw the future potential of this initiative and now we have this product,” she said.

Linda Davis, VP of Academic Affairs at BTVI, said the institution welcomes such collaborations.

“BTVI mandate is to facilitate training and education opportunities to create new pathways for students. And that it is in STEM-related areas, which open tremendous opportunities for bright young minds who want to do something different from the traditional.

“We are excited about moving beyond what is conceived as the traditional trades. We are going into a space that is the future and will carve possibilities in GB,” she said.

Dominic Petty, general manger Consumer Sales at ALIV in Grand Bahama, said STEM plays a critical role in the overall growth and development of the Bahamas.

He said to introduce young people at such an early stage and expose them to such technology will open them to a wide array of professional careers.

“We are delighted to partner with the GB Port Authority in such a critical initiative that involves young people,” said Mr Petty.

Mr Newbold shared brief background into how the SEED programme was conceived.

He stated that the REEF (Revitalization and Expansion of the Economy of Freeport) Committee represented a stakeholder engagement exercise where GBPA saw a shared vision for the City of Freeport. A number of sub- committees were formed, and one was an Education and Training committee, which recommended to GBPA the introduction of a STEM Programme in the high schools on Grand Bahama to teach children about programming and coding.

With the launch of the STEM pilot programme, he said that the recommendation is now a reality.