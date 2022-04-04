EDITOR, The Tribune.

The Bank is the legal business where money is kept at all times. If there is no money and bankers in the bank it cannot function. If all the clients take all of their money out of the bank, it cannot survive. Continue to bank. The number places are trying to replace the banks in the Bahamas. Mr Banks from USA was here.

Reality check, everybody does not win. Banking is The Bahamas’ second industry it is one of the best in the world. The money van is supposed to work for the bank.

The rat bat is located in Carmichael Road. The black president of America is still Barack Obama. He made a lot of people proud. The enemy steals, kills, and destroys. But Jesus said “I come that you may have life, and live more abundantly.”

“Hits happen here and there over the mighty dollars.” Be careful. It’s still a matter of trust. They set up their own empire here. America, in God we trust too.

Money can continue to be used as trade in this millennium. Save Save Save! We have a new five dollar bill.

VERA ALBURY

Nassau,

March 30, 2022.