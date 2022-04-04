EDITOR, The Tribune.

Crime, just like our Finances, no Government has been willing to address the fundamental issues and continually play politics and most of the time knee jerk reactions – of course the blame game.

The majority of us live on a small rock 21x7... there are probably 220,000 of us on New Providence. The majority by far law-abiding.

So a “conclave” is called - you know love our use of that word as “conclave” is really the description of when the Catholics meet to elect a Pope.

Crime....There are probably 2,000 that would describe their occupation as ‘criminals’...they don’t respect Law and Order... are willing to contract kill for as little, I have been told of $30....have access to any type of automatic fire-arm which seemingly pours into our country without any restrictions - guns solely come from the US.

Ports of entry, official, are our airports or ports these are manned by RBPF-RBDF-Customs. Surely the RBPF have noticed that the spate of murders over the past years have not been for robbery - they seemingly were assassinations - violent retribution - you crossed me, you owe me - bang you dead. Persons charged incredibly are even on the ankle bracelet programme. Bail is granted with zero regard to the gravity or seriousness of the crime.

Pindling era had a crime problem as did Ingraham, Christie, Minnis and as has the Davis –- maybe consult with different people who have the guts to spell it out and direct some sense into Law Enforcement - it is worth trying as nothing has worked.

Oh, yes, we will hear the sobs - ma, ma exclaiming her boy was an angel, but the Police say ma ma’s boy was known to them.

We will get a further knee jerk policy - move some Police around, demote, fire and politically appoint and watch out for the usual - National Committee.

STEPHEN MOSS

Nassau,

March 28, 2022.