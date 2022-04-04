0

Blame Game

As of Monday, April 4, 2022

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Crime, just like our Finances, no Government has been willing to address the fundamental issues and continually play politics and most of the time knee jerk reactions – of course the blame game.

The majority of us live on a small rock 21x7... there are probably 220,000 of us on New Providence. The majority by far law-abiding.

So a “conclave” is called - you know love our use of that word as “conclave” is really the description of when the Catholics meet to elect a Pope.

Crime....There are probably 2,000 that would describe their occupation as ‘criminals’...they don’t respect Law and Order... are willing to contract kill for as little, I have been told of $30....have access to any type of automatic fire-arm which seemingly pours into our country without any restrictions - guns solely come from the US.

Ports of entry, official, are our airports or ports these are manned by RBPF-RBDF-Customs. Surely the RBPF have noticed that the spate of murders over the past years have not been for robbery - they seemingly were assassinations - violent retribution - you crossed me, you owe me - bang you dead. Persons charged incredibly are even on the ankle bracelet programme. Bail is granted with zero regard to the gravity or seriousness of the crime.

Pindling era had a crime problem as did Ingraham, Christie, Minnis and as has the Davis –- maybe consult with different people who have the guts to spell it out and direct some sense into Law Enforcement - it is worth trying as nothing has worked.

Oh, yes, we will hear the sobs - ma, ma exclaiming her boy was an angel, but the Police say ma ma’s boy was known to them.

We will get a further knee jerk policy - move some Police around, demote, fire and politically appoint and watch out for the usual - National Committee.

STEPHEN MOSS

Nassau,

March 28, 2022.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment