Omar Archer Wanted By Police

OMAR Archer, former registrar of contractors in the Ministry of Works, is wanted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force for alleged intentional libel.

On Friday, police released a wanted bulletin picturing Mr Archer, whose last known address is Lewis Street, Nassau Village.

Following the poster’s release, Mr Archer in a video which circulated on social media accused National Security Minister Wayne Munroe of lodging the complaint against him.

He went on to make several accusations against Mr Munroe along with an ultimatum that if the complaint were not dropped, he would release alleged damaging information regarding the minister.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe said he planned to file a criminal complaint against Mr Archer as a result. “I don’t have time to be distracted with the individual,” the Freetown MP added.

Back in February, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper made a complaint with police against Mr Archer, accusing him of criminal libel.

In a letter to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle at the time, Mr Cooper said: “A voice note that makes false allegations against me was forwarded to me by several persons last evening via WhatsApp. I recognise the voice to be that of Omar Archer. The voice note accuses me of corruption and conflict of interest. The allegations are false! I hereby request that the matter is investigated.”